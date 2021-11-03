CHARLOTTE — What does not show up in simply reporting that Watauga High School's varsity volleyball team lost, 3-1, in the 4A state championship semifinal match against the west bracket No. 1 seed, Ardrey Kell, are the exceptionally long rallies, the lead changes, the scrambles back from large deficits to tie a set (or even take the lead), and the at times near miraculous digs by both teams to keep the ball in play.
The Nov. 2 match between the Pioneers and the Knights had all of that, and more. Nonetheless, Watauga's 2021 season came to an end, 14-25, 20-25, 25-20, and 17-25, losing to a tall, athletic, and well-prepared Ardrey Kell team that by all appearances deserved its No. 1 seeding in the 4A West bracket.
"I am so proud of this team," said head coach Kim Pryor after the match and the trophies had been handed out. "We arguably played the toughest schedule in the state because of the non-conference matches that we lined up. These Pioneer girls worked hard, played through adversity at times, and were committed every day to getting better. That level of commitment showed up as the season went along because we got better and better and better. Our reaching the larger school state semifinals before losing to the No. 1 seed is an accomplishment the whole team should be proud of.
"This just wasn't our night," said Pryor. "We came out a little flat at the start, got a little better in the second set, then really played our best in the third set, which we won."
The 2021 Pioneers finish the season with an undefeated, 10-0 record in the 3A/4A Northwestern Conference and 22-5 overall.
To reach the 4A semifnal at Ardrey Kell, Watauga defeated Porter Ridge, Mallard Creek, Western Guilford, and T C Roberson. All of those victories were 3-0 sweeps.
- Kenzie Baldwin: 2 aces, 19 digs
- Brelyn Sturgill: 20 assists, 14 digs
- MegaWn Parton: 11 assists, 11 digs
- Faith Watson: 6 kills, 3 blocks
- Brooke Scheffler: 6 kills, 11 digs
- Sadie Sharpe: 7 kills, 5 digs
- Caroline Farthing: 13 kills, 3 aces, 13 digs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.