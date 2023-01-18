BOONE — Watauga County's district-level girl's middle school basketball team defeated the Providence Academy Knights, 38-21, on Tuesday, Jan. 18
In a defense-heavy first quarter, the Wolverines smothered the away team to go up 4-0 by the end of the quarter. Watauga players Stephanie Morales-Mendez, Blair Haines, Izzy Mohr and Peyton Isaacs all helped their squad blanket the Knights early on with key steals, blocks and rebounds. Haines was the only scorer in the first, earning four points on the way to ending the night with a game-high 16.
In the second quarter, Providence got on the scoreboard, but the Wolverines kept their offense going strong. Isaacs netted a few layups and Haines hit another jumper as Watauga took the 12-5 halftime lead.
The game opened up after the break as the staunch Knights defense started conceding buckets in transition to the Wolverines. Five Watauga girls hit shots in the third quarter — Haines, Mia Mitchell, Charlie Mattox, Presli Wood and Paige Schuman. The home team kept up the energy on the other end as well as they only allowed six points as the game went into the final quarter with the Wolverines up 26-11.
Watauga played the fourth quarter with a different lineup but the same result — as Emma McGuire, Lilly Wilson and Quinn Haines all got on the scoresheet. The Wolverines closed out the game with a 38-21 win, rising to 12-2 on the season.
The middle school Wolverine girls will next play on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 4:30 p.m. at Watauga High School and then wrap up their season away at Langtree Charter Academy in Mooresville, NC on Jan. 26.
