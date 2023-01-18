BOONE — Watauga County's district-level girl's middle school basketball team defeated the Providence Academy Knights, 38-21, on Tuesday, Jan. 18 

In a defense-heavy first quarter, the Wolverines smothered the away team to go up 4-0 by the end of the quarter. Watauga players Stephanie Morales-Mendez, Blair Haines, Izzy Mohr and Peyton Isaacs all helped their squad blanket the Knights early on with key steals, blocks and rebounds. Haines was the only scorer in the first, earning four points on the way to ending the night with a game-high 16.

Charlie Mattox

Charlie Mattox leaps for a layup against Providence on Jan. 17.
Quinn Haines

Quinn Haines speds ahead of multiple Knights defenders.

