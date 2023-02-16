MORGANTON, N.C. — The Watauga Pioneers girl's basketball team outlasted the Ashe County Huskies 39-33 in the semi-finals of the Northwest 3A/4A Conference Tournament on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The contest was the fourth meeting between the Pioneers (19-6, 8-2 NWC) and the Huskies (17-8, 6-4), with Watauga winning both regular season matchups as well as the 61-50 finale of the High Country Holiday Classic on Dec. 29.

Farthing vs Eller and Dawson

Caroline Farthing (#15) prepares to shoot as Ashe's Abby Eller (#23) and Lexie Dawson (#24) defend.
Scheffler search

Brooke Scheffler searches for a teammate to send the ball to on Feb. 16.
Sears pass

Kate Sears (#12) flings a pass over the head of Morgan Phipps (#14).
Torgerson 3

Charlotte Torgerson (#33) releases a three-pointer during a game against Ashe County, as Huskie Abby Eller (#23) contests.

