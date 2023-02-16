MORGANTON, N.C. — The Watauga Pioneers girl's basketball team outlasted the Ashe County Huskies 39-33 in the semi-finals of the Northwest 3A/4A Conference Tournament on Thursday, Feb. 16.
The contest was the fourth meeting between the Pioneers (19-6, 8-2 NWC) and the Huskies (17-8, 6-4), with Watauga winning both regular season matchups as well as the 61-50 finale of the High Country Holiday Classic on Dec. 29.
Watauga's Brooke Scheffler hit the first bucket of the game down low, followed by Caroline Farthing and Charlotte Torgerson also hitting early shots. The Huskies recovered, however, as a Paige Overcash layup pulled the two teams level at 6-6.
Pioneer sophomore guard Kate Sears snaked a drive inside to reestablish her squads advantage, and from that point on, Watauga never surrendered their lead. A Farthing corner-pocket three gave the Pioneers a 13-6 margin at the end of the first quarter.
Watauga’s Julie Matheson opened the scoring in the second frame with a triple from the same spot that Farthing netted from moments earlier, putting the Pioneers up 16-6.
The Huskies again stormed back as Overcash and teammate Abby Sheets powered Ashe to pull within one, 16-15, with Sheets draining her own corner three during the 9-0 run.
Matheson responded by splashing another shot from downtown at the opposite wing. With only seconds left in the half, Sears delivered a fastbreak layup off a steal to put Watauga ahead 21-15 at the break.
Torgerson explained that although her team has won the last few matchups, the familiar foes of Ashe have gotten better each time.
"We've seen each other so many times that you start to get the hang of the schemes the other team is trying to come up with," Torgerson said. "And (Ashe) definitely have picked up on ours, so we had to find other ways to get buckets. And when the starters weren't hitting, Julie Matheson comes in and has multiple big threes, which was really key for this game I am really proud of her for that."
Ashe redoubled their efforts coming out of the locker rooms, as Lexie Dawson joined Overcash in manufacturing a 8-3 run. Both Huskies snatched steals during the streak, while Sheets sank two from the line to make it a one point game once more, 24-23.
Matheson again came to the rescue though, as the timely sophomore nailed another from behind the arc — this time in front of her ecstatic teammates and coaches on the bench.
"A huge step-up from Julie Matheson," said Watauga head coach Laura Barry. "She comes in the game and hits three threes. That's a kid who we've used off the bench all year. She's managed to buy into that role even though she wants more time. Tonight she proved herself. She stepped up for some major shots."
Two consecutive fastbreaks saw Sears find Torgerson with some eye-popping passes, and Torgerson completed an “and-one” play on the first. Combined with Matheson's trey, the 8-0 run completely changed the complexion of the game heading into the final quarter as Watauga led 32-23.
Ashe’s Overcash was bent on a comeback though, dropping a layup within the first minute of the fourth quarter.
Two plays later, Overcash pulled down an offensive rebound and went back up with it but missed the layup. Undeterred, the Ashe junior grabbed her own rebound and hit a fadeaway jumper to set the scoreboard at 34-28 with 5:07 left to go.
The Pioneers now settled into a slower pace, wasting clock where possible. After spending more than a minute in their halfcourt offense, Diane McGlamery snagged a critical offensive board to extend Watauga’s possession, allowing them to burn another 30 seconds off the clock before Sears missed the front end of a 1-and-1 at the line.
"That's what the difference was — rebounding," Barry explained. "We shot 22% in the second half, but we rebounded our butts off and that's what gave us a chance to win."
Barry continued, pointing out how her athletes' rebounding was even more impressive considering the talent on Ashe County's roster.
"Paige (Overcash) is just a monster on the glass, and Sheets does a great job for Ashe, too. These are kids that will be back next year for Ashe and are really good players."
Huskie senior Morgan Phipps hit two from the charity stripe moments later to make it 34-30 with less than three minutes to go, but time was on the Pioneers side now.
Watauga dribbled around for a full minute before Ashe poked the ball loose, but the Huskie fastbreak pass flew out of bounds.
The Pioneers next possession saw Torgerson sink a pair of free throws after being intentionally fouled, stretching her team’s lead to 36-30 with 41.7 to play.
Ashe’s Phipps took the in-bound pass and raced downcourt to kiss a clever shot off the glass, making it 36-32 with 30 seconds left.
Watauga again missed the first of a 1-and-1 after an intentional foul, and then Ashe’s Overcash got the ball inside and was fouled on her shot with 20 seconds remaining. The Huskie center hit her first at the line, pulling her team within three, 36-33.
However, Overcash missed her second attempt and Watauga’s Torgerson tracked down the key rebound. Ashe once more fouled the junior guard — with 14.7 showing on the clock.
With all eyes on her in a hushed gymnasium, Torgerson cooly dropped in both from the stripe as the traveling Watauga fans cheered. Torgerson’s icy resolve at the line meant the Pioneers led 38-33.
Phipps again tried spring for a quick basket, but her near miss all but sealed the result. Watauga’s Laurel Kiker grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 4.5 left. Kiker connected once from her two attempts to help deliver the Pioneer a 39-33 victory.
The final game of the NWC conference tournament will feature Watauga squaring off against the Hibriten Panthers (22-3, 8-2). The Panthers have bested the Pioneers twice during the season, representing a third of Watauga’s losses. The third and final meeting between the two teams will be tonight, Friday Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m., played at tournament hosts Freedom High School.
Watauga 13 8 11 7 39
Ashe 6 9 8 10 33
Watauga stats:
- Julie Matheson — 11 pts, 1 reb
- Charlotte Torgerson — 11 pts, 2 ast, 1 stl
- Kate Sears — 6 pts, 9 reb, 5 ast, 3 stl
- Brooke Scheffler — 5 pts, 8 reb, 2 ast
- Caroline Farthing — 5 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl
- Laurel Kiker — 1 pt, 6 reb
- Kaitlyn Darner — 4 reb
- Diane McGlamery — 2 reb
Ashe County stats:
- Paige Overcash — 13 pts, 12 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl
- Abby Sheets — 11 pts, 9 reb, 1 stl
- Lexie Dawson — 5 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl
- Morgan Phipps — 4 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl
- Abigail Jones — 1 reb, 1 ast
- Ally Greer — 1 reb, 1 blk
- Abby Eller — 1 stl
