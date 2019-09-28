BOONE — Even a Watauga fumble returned for a South Caldwell touchdown could only put a small dent in the runaway train the Pioneers rode at Jack Groce Stadium Sept. 27.
Watauga scored 42 points in the first half, 28 of them in the second quarter, and ran roughshod over South Caldwell 56-12. Watauga (5-1, 1-0 NWC), the defending Northwestern Conference champion, started its defense of its title in convincing fashion.
Watauga’s offense rang up 510 yards of total offense, 405 of them on the ground. Pioneers wingback Jaiden Bond raced for 168 yards rushing on just eight carries — that’s 21.0 yards per carry — and scored touchdown runs of 15, 84 and 11 yards.
“They had a lot of guys inside the box and we had to spread them out a little, so we went with a little more shotgun tonight,” Watauga coach Ryan Habich said. “We went to our triple option, which is something we can do back and forth with and we’ve got enough athletes that we can spread out teams. We blocked it really well up front.”
Watauga quarterback Anderson Castle, who has emerged as the Pioneers’ leading rusher this season, added 119 yards, including touchdown runs of 15 and 11 yards, on just 12 carries. Castle, who is closing in on a 1,000-yard season, left Jack Groce Stadium with 921 yards and 12 touchdowns in just six games.
More Pioneers got into the act. Sebastian Best added 52 yards on just four carries, Grant Oliver caught 36 yards on one run and running back Jake Watson added 34 yards, including touchdown runs of one and 25 yards.
The Pioneers were just warming up.
Watauga also worked on its passing game once the Pioneers held a safe lead. Castle responded by completing 6-of-8 passes, including a 30-yard scoring strike to Best late in the second quarter.
“The way he threw the football and worked the option game on the perimeter from the shotgun, he had laser focus,” Habich said. “That’s the best I’ve seen him throw the football, how accurate he was.
South Caldwell’s turnovers played a big role in Watauga’s offense. The Spartans (3-3, 0-1 NWC) lost three fumbles and quarterback Austin Raynor tossed two interceptions. Watauga lost just one fumble to the Spartans.
Watauga’s fumble had the potential to be a disaster. After getting the opening kickoff, Watauga moved the ball deep into South Caldwell territory. But Castle was hit running the option to his left and the Spartans’ Tristen Adkins scooped the ball and raced 75 yards untouched for a touchdown.
Watauga regrouped by getting touchdown runs of 15 and 84 yards from Bond on the Pioneers’ next two drives to take a 14-6 lead that was never in jeopardy.
“The good thing about it was the laser focus we came back with,” Habich said of the fumble. “A lot of times when something bad happens, kids sometimes BCD — blame, complain and defend. But just watching Anderson Castle come back from it was he had laser focus.”
Watauga’s defense allowed South Caldwell just 153 yards of total offense, including just 17 yards rushing on 16 carries. Spartans quarterback Austin Raynor had some success throwing the ball by connecting on 16-of-29 passes for 136 yards, but much of that was in the second half after the outcome had already been decided.
“Our goal was to stop the run,” Habich said. “They’re big, they’re physical and they run that power-wing T with the pulling guard. “Our goal was to stop the run and make them pass the ball. Once they start passing the ball, that’s not what they do.”
Watauga returns to the road to face Alexander Central in a match-up that could involve two contenders from the NWC championship. The game, which starts at 7:30 p.m. is Oct. 3 in Taylorsville.
Watauga 56, South Caldwell 12
South Caldwell 6 6 0 0 — 12
Watauga 14 28 7 7 — 56
Scoring summary
First quarter
SC—Adkins 75 fumble return (Pass failed)
W—Bond 15 run (Everett kick)
W—Bond 84 run (Everett kick)
Second quarter
W—Castle 15 run (Everett kick)
W—Watson 1 run (Everett kick)
W—Castle 11 run (Everett kick)
SC—A. Raynor 4 run (Run failed)
W—Best 30 pass from Castle (Everett kick)
Third quarter
W—Bond 11 run (Everett kick)
Fourth quarter
W—Watson 25 run (Everett kick)
South Caldwell Watauga
First downs 11 23
By rushing 2 18
By passing 7 4
By penalty 2 1
Rushes-yards 16-17 35-405
Avg per rush 1.1 11.6
Passing yards 136 105
Passes 16-29-2 6-8-0
Avg. per comp 8.5 17.5
Penalties-yards 5-40 6-65
Punts-avg. 3-36.0 0-0
Fumbles-lost 4-3 1-1
Time of poss. 22:27 25:14.
Third-down conv. 5-9 5-6
Fourth-down conv. 0-0 0-2
Individuals
Rushing: South Caldwell—A. Raynor 10-12, Felts 1-3, Crawford 2-2, Kirby 3-0; Watauga—Bond 8-168, Castle 12-119, Best 4-52, Oliver 1-36, Watson 7-34 Penley 2-(-1), Gragg 1-(-3).
Passing: South Caldwell—Raynor 15-26-2 136, Reid 1-3-0 0; Watauga—Castle 6-8-0 105.
Receiving: South Caldwell—Kirby 6-51, Felts 4-51, Raynor 2-7, Adkins 1-19, Henkel 1-5, Sanders 1-3, McCall 1-0; Watauga—Oliver 5-75, Best 1-30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.