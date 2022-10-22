BOONE — On Friday night, Watauga High School football played host to the Freedom Patriots and the Pioneers continued their dominant run to trounce their Northwest Conference foe 49-14.
The last two meetings between Watauga (8-1, 4-0 NWC) and Freedom (5-4, 2-2 NWC) had not been close affairs either. In those combined games in '20 and '21, the Pioneers twice shutout the Patriots for a total tally of 62-0.
More of the same was in store as this Friday evening Watauga scored touchdowns on all five first half drives. During the intervening Patriot possessions, the Pioneers forced three turnovers. Twice the Blues strip-sacked Freedom quarterback Landon Cox, recovering the fumble each time. The third was a turnover-on-downs caused after Cox was sacked on 4th down by Morgan Henry.
Watauga's offensive production in the opening two quarters was provided by four familiar names: Maddox Greene, Will Curtis, Trey Thompson and Cole Horine.
Greene threw a pinpoint strike to Horine for an 18-yard touchdown just before half and ran for one more himself on a classic Maddox scamper that traversed 23 yards. Curtis had three touchdowns by the break, and ended the game with 22 carries for 137 yards and four touchdowns. Although Thompson did not score during this game, he was a frequent mover of the chains.
Backups entered the game for both teams frequently in the second half. During that time frame, both squads notched a pair of touchdowns, raising the score but leaving the margin of 35 untouched at the end.
Midway through the third quarter, Curtis tacked on his fourth touchdown, starting a mercy-rule running clock with 16:24 left to play in the game. Not long afterward, the Patriots got on the scoreboard with a 17-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Jaylen Barnett.
Watauga’s backup quarterback got in on the action as well when Matthew Habich lobbed a 35-yard touchdown to Parker Fisher. Freedoms Barnett answered on the very next play with a keeper carry that went for a 65-yard touchdown, which resulted in the final score of 49–14 for a Pioneers win.
Head coach Ryan Habich spoke about the importance of rotating players, which has been done in the last couple of games.
"First and foremost, those guys practice just like everyone else. So to get those guys in the game means a lot to us,” Ryan Habich said. “And I think that shows a lot about our coaching staff. Some coaching staffs might try to get the shut out and worry too much about stats. Us, when we feel that we have a comfortable lead, we rotate players. We might give up a few more points and we understand that, but that's part of our culture because those kids work hard and we get a chance for them to get on the field. I mean, we got a senior tonight (Parker Fisher) who doesn't play a lot, get to catch a touchdown pass. And I know he's gonna remember that for a long time."
Fisher himself — just like Eli Bailey last week — seemed ecstatic, and he echoed Habich's comments.
"It was a great experience, but it was also just kind of a blur for me. It's a once-in-a-lifetime feeling," Fisher said. "And Matthew delivered a great ball, and afterward it was great being able to have my teammates around me. But this is a team win, and I'm ready to celebrate this night as five-time conference champs."
Fisher is right, celebrations are in order, despite only have secured a guarantee of shared title at a minimum. However, on the horizon is one last conference game, against the Huskies of Ashe County (3-6, 1-3 NWC). Were Watauga to win that game, they will lockup sole possession of the NWC title. That last regular season match will be held in West Jefferson on Friday, Oct. 28, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.
Scoring
Watauga 14 21 7 7 49
Freedom 0 0 7 7 14
1st Quarter
WAT — Curtis 4 run (Kight kick)
WAT — Curtis 1 run (Kight kick)
2nd Quarter
WAT — Curtis 4 run (Kight kick)
WAT — Greene 23 run (Kight kick)
WAT — Cole Horine 18 pass from Greene (Kight kick)
3rd Quarter
WAT — Curtis 24 run (Kight kick)
FRE — Kaden Lytle 17 pass from Barnett (Jake Kota kick)
4th Quarter
WAT — Parker Fisher 35 pass from Matthew Habich (Kight kick)
FRE — Barnett 65 run (Kota kick)
Team Statistics:
Watauga — Freedom
Number of Plays 33 — 64
Total Offense 202 — 467
Time of Possession 15:26 — 32:00
Turnovers 3 — 0
First Downs 8 — 27
Third Down Conversions/Attempts 1/7 (14.3%) — 6/8 (75%)
Fourth Down Conversions/Attempts 0/2 (0%) — 1/2 (50%)
Penalties/Yards 5/50 — 7/70
