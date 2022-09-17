BOONE — On a night in which the Watauga High School homecoming court spent time in the spotlight, the Pioneer football team seemed eager to get out and dominate the game.
The Ashe County Huskies (2-3) came to visit their mountain county brethren at Jack Groce Stadium in Boone. Hosting the Huskies, the Pioneers (4-1) had to defend both their home field and the honor of the school’s homecoming night.
Watauga jumped out to an early 14-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back . Both first quarter touchdowns involved quarterback Maddox Greene — the first a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Pryor and the second a nine-yard rush.
Starting running back for the Huskies, Matthew Peterson, responded with a 1-yard plunge to get within a touchdown at 14-7. Pioneers head coach Ryan Habich knew the threat that Peterson posed.
"Anytime that you play Ashe, you know you gotta defend the pass. Also they have a heck of a running back in No. 28 (Matthew) Peterson," Habich said. "He might be one of the top offensive weapons in the whole conference. And we knew that coming in, we had someone spying him, but they still did a good job getting him the ball."
After Peterson's score, Watauga responded with the Horine brothers show, as the next four touchdowns scored in the game — three in the second quarter and the opening possession of the third — were scored by either Cole or Carlton Horine. Cole sprinted for a 45-yard touchdown and collected another on a 32-yard catch-and-run. Carlton drove home both of his on the ground from 17 yards and later 16 yards out, respectfully.
Carlton Horine filled in admirably for the injured Trey Thompson this week. He was quick to clarify how deep the team's roster is and how he was just the next man up, despite his strong performance.
"It feels good. We've a lot of seniors at the wing position," Carlton Horine said. "So whoever needs to step up is always ready. We've got a lot of depth and I was just the next one in line. So I understood my job."
At halftime, the homecoming court took the field and were met by applause and cheers from the crowd, as many members of the student body were honored and celebrated. Caroline Farthing and Nathan Bishop were crowned as homecoming queen and king respectively.
The royals-for-a-day and their court rejoined the crowd to witness a further onslaught of offense by the Pioneers.
Carlton Horine ran his 16-yarder in after only 2-and-a-half minutes had elapsed in the third frame. Seven minutes later, Will Curtis plowed in a 4-yard touchdown, to take a 48-7 lead.
Huskies star RB Peterson was able to put up two more touchdowns over the remainder of the game, but it was too little too late for Ashe. The game ended with a score of 55–21.
Team captain and standout defensive lineman Isaiah Shirley — who had three tackles-for-loss and a sack on the night — praised Peterson and noted the lessons the Pioneers took away from the game.
"It's always good when you go against a good (running) back. You get good competition," Shirley said. "Tonight Peterson taught us we need to tackle a little lower. That's something we need to get better at. Learning things like that is what is going to help us going into conference play."
The Pioneers will enjoy a break next week and will return to action on Friday, Sept. 30 when they will travel down the mountain to Hudson to square off against the South Caldwell Spartans in the conference opener. Kick off for the game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F
Watauga 14 21 13 7 55
Ashe 7 0 7 7 21
1st Quarter
WAT — Pryor 28 pass from Greene (Kight kick)
WAT — Greene 9 run (Kight kick)
ASH — Peterson 1 run (kick good)
2nd Quarter
WAT — Co. Horine 45 run (2-pt failed)
WAT — Ca. Horine 17 run (Maddox 2-pt)
WAT — Co. Horine 32 pass from Greene (Kight kick)
3rd Quarter
WAT — Ca. Horine 16 run (kick failed)
WAT — Curtis 4 run (Kight kick)
ASH — Peterson 6 run (kick good)
4th Quarter
WAT — Peyton Ash 5 run (Kight kick)
ASH — Peterson 1 run (kick good)
Ashe vs Watauga Statistics:
No. of Plays 59 50
Tot. Off. 286 482
Time of Poss. 23:09 24:44
Rushing Att. - Yards 18 - 50 39 - 353
Pass. Yds. 236 129
Pass. TDs. - INT. 0 - 2 2 - 0
TOs 2 0
1st Downs 19 28
3rd Down Conv./Att. 7/12 (58.3%) 2/3 (66.7%)
4th Down Conv./Att. 1/2 (50%) 1/1 (100%)
Penalties - TDs 1 - 10 1 - 15
Sacks - Yards 0 - 0 1 - 8
Punts - Average 2 - 32.5 0 - 0
Selected Individual Statistics:
Passing Stats
Cmp Att Yds Cmp% TD Int
ASH Blake Peters 24 41 236 58.5% 0 2
WAT Maddox Greene 8 11 129 72.7% 2 0
Rushing Stats
Att Yds Avg TD
ASH Matthew Peterson 16 58 3.6 3
WAT Will Curtis 14 101 7.2 1
WAT Cole Horine 4 77 19.3 1
WAS Maddox Greene 8 75 9.4 1
WAT Carlton Horine 4 48 12 2
Receiving Stats
Rec Yds Avg TD
ASH Colin Estes 10 89 8.9 0
ASH Ian Graybeal 7 88 12.6 0
ASH Matthew Peterson 5 34 6.8 0
WAT Jackson Pryor 5 88 17.6 1
WAT Cole Horine 2 33 16.5 1
Defensive Stats
Tkl Solo Ast Sac TFL Int
WAT Jackson Lang 5.5 5 1 0 0 0
WAT Isaiah Shirley 4.5 4 1 1 3 0
WAT Will Curtis 3.5 3 1 0 0 0
WAT Carlton Horine 3 1 4 0 0 0
WAT Cole Horine 3 2 2 0 0 1
WAT Morgan Henry 2.5 1 3 0 1.5 1
WAT Andrew Tester 2 2 0 0 0 0
WAT Jackson Pryor 1.5 1 1 0 0 1
