BOONE — On a night in which the Watauga High School homecoming court spent time in the spotlight, the Pioneer football team seemed eager to get out and dominate the game.

The Ashe County Huskies (2-3) came to visit their mountain county brethren at Jack Groce Stadium in Boone. Hosting the Huskies, the Pioneers (4-1) had to defend both their home field and the honor of the school’s homecoming night.

21 TD Catch at 10 yl.jpg

Cole Horine looks the ball in for the catch before heading into the endzone for a touchdown against Ashe on Sept. 16. 
21_TD after catch.jpg

Cole Horine gets to the endzone against Ashe on Sept. 6. 
Nathan Bishop (King) and Gabby Robertson.JPG

Nathan Bishop was named homecoming King. Also pictured is Gabby Robertson. 
Caroline Farthing (Queen).jpg

Caroline Farthing was named homecoming queen. 
Shirley Sack.jpg

Senior Isaiah Shirley sacks the Ashe quarterback on Sept. 16. 
Watauga High School crowns a king and queen

