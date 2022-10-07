BOONE — The Watauga High School cross country team hosted a pre-conference meet on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The event was a preliminary run in advance of an official meet that will also be held at the Pioneers home course on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
One of the main purposes of the pre-conference meet was for the runners of the other conference school to learn Watauga's course, so that the participants will all be on even footing — so to speak. Many of the teams involved did not race the course with as much intensity as normal, and instead treated the day as a workout or trial run.
As such, the times and finishing places should not be considered particularly indicative of how the official conference meet with shake out in two weeks time, as Watauga team captain and top girls' finisher on the day Gwendolyn Anderson explained.
"So pre-conference is just a way for the teams to all come and run the conference course and see what it's like so that they like they know what it is before they run it for real," Anderson said. "Because a lot of people don't actually 'race' it. So they just come in, they'll run the course or do a workout on the course. So it's a little harder to predict what the results with be since nobody is really trying to set their best time on it."
It was however the first meet of the season where all six participating schools were at the same event, giving a chance to assess the harriers for each team. Anderson noted that there usually is not much change between seasons, but that one neighboring team has shown development.
"It's usually pretty similar year to year, typically,"Anderson said. "But Ashe has really been picking up their game lately. And it's been really fun to watch their team and their culture grow, which is really nice to see."
Will Bradbury, top Watauga boy's runner and captain, talked about how important the previous meets and team practices have prepared them well for the impending qualifying meets.
"Those meets and practices are especially important for younger runners, getting more experience racing, finding their place on the team," Bradbury said. "So then next year, they know what to start with, know who to try and catch, right from the beginning of the year and not having to learn to replace like they did this year. And I think we're doing good. We've increased our training recently, really enjoying it. Yeah, we're definitely feeling more ready with each race."
Pioneers cross country head coach Randy McDonough talked about what he saw from the other schools and how his athletes reacted to taking it easier on the course today.
"Freedom had a race yesterday, so they jogged the course today. Ashe was pretty much going all out. I don't know what Alexander was doing. South Caldwell was doing a workout on the course, things like that," McDonough said. "As for us, we looked good. We did a workout on it. We went slow for the first 2200 meters of the race, and let them take off like a bat from there. And we had several people PR (personal record) doing that and it was very impressive that they were able to do that considering they went slow for the first half or so."
Girls team results from NW 3A/4A Pre-Conference meet:
1st place: Watauga 17 points (1+2+3+5+6)
- Total Time: 1:47:52.00
- Average: 21:34.40
2nd place: Ashe County 47 points (4+8+10+11+14)
- Total Time: 1:54:25.00
- Average: 22:53.00
3rd place: Alexander Central 77 points (12+13+15+17+20)
- Total Time: 2:03:03.00
- Average: 24:36.60
4th place: Hibriten 116 points (18+19+22+25+32)
- Total Time: 2:19:03.00
- Average: 27:48.60
5th place: South Caldwell 120 points (16+23+26+27+28)
- Total Time: 2:14:25.00
- Average: 26:53.00
6th place: Freedom (did not have 5 qualifying runners)
Individual girls results (avg. mile/final time):
1st Anderson, Gwendolyn 6:44 20:55 1
2nd Anderson, Brianna 6:54 21:26 2
3rd Duvall, Savannah 6:58 21:38 3
5th Rink, Andriana 7:04 21:56 5
6th St. Clair, Virginia 7:04 21:57 6
7th Cathey, Rachel 7:08 22:10 7
9th Beach-Verhay, Janie 7:15 22:31 9
12th McAulay, Sullivan 7:25 23:03
14th Bollman, Maddie 7:32 23:24
15th Schneider, Kara 7:36 23:35
16th Llibre, Mia 7:37 23:39
17th Smith, Ellary 7:37 23:39
18th Townsend, Sydney Cate 7:38 23:41
19th Norris, Anna 7:38 23:42
32nd Collins, Patricia Bailey 8:15 25:37
37th Pennington, Maya 8:33 26:34
38th Kiker, Laurel 8:44 27:06
40th Souza, Maggie 8:53 27:35
41st Rushing, Vivi 8:53 27:35
44th Mawhinney, Julia 9:00 27:56
49th Burroughs, Olivia 9:23 29:09
Boys team results from NW 3A/4A Pre-Conference meet:
1st place: Watauga 34 points (1+6+8+9+10)
- Total Time: 1:34:02.00
- Average: 18:48.40
2nd place: Alexander Central 57 points (5+7+14+15+16)
- Total Time: 1:38:24.00
- Average: 19:40.80
3rd place: Ashe County 81 points (3+12+18+21+27)
- Total Time: 1:44:21.00
- Average: 20:52.20
4th place: South Caldwell 96 points (4+20+22+24+26)
- Total Time: 1:46:52.00
- Average: 21:22.40
5th place: Hibriten 110 points (2+19+23+29+37)
- Total Time: 1:52:34.00
- Average: 22:30.80
6th place: Freedom 154 points (28+30+31+32+33)
- Total Time: 2:00:09.00
- Average: 24:01.80
Individual boys results (avg. mile/final time):
1st Bradbury, Will 5:34 17:16 1
6th Anderson, Collin 6:05 18:54 6
8th Norris, Jonah 6:10 19:10 8
9th Sibaja, Roman 6:13 19:17 9
10th Nixon, Sam 6:15 19:25 10
11th Taft, Elliott 6:15 19:25 11
13th Zwetsloot, Calvin 6:24 19:52 13
14th DePriest, Maxwell 6:25 19:55
16th Rex, Sam 6:27 20:00
18th Coatney, Wesley 6:29 20:07
19th Crymes, Davis 6:32 20:16
20th Powell, Silas 6:32 20:17
22nd Page, Miles 6:35 20:26
23rd Walker, Zeke 6:35 20:26
24th Wood, Santino 6:35 20:26
25th Gremmell, Alex 6:35 20:27
26th Berke, Jace 6:36 20:31
31st Langley, Charles 6:51 21:15
32nd Nance, Cameron 6:53 21:23
33rd Maiden, Kade 6:54 21:26
34th Canu, Owen 6:57 21:34
36th Casey, Doyle 6:59 21:40
39th McAulay, AJ 7:01 21:47
43rd Afanador, Sebastian 7:11 22:18
44th Lewis, Jack 7:11 22:19
45th Hollis, Jacob 7:12 22:22
49th Nystrom, Sam 7:23 22:54
50th Tincher, Owen 7:29 23:15
62nd Broman-Fulks, Sam 8:35 26:38
66th Jasper, Mitch 8:49 27:23
The next Pioneers meet will be the aforementioned Conference meet on Oct. 18, scheduled to begin at 4:30PM, hosted at Watauga's home course.
