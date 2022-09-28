The Watauga Men’s Cross Country team jumps and yells as part of their pre-meet ritual. Before every JV and Varsity race the men’s team, known as the Mudcats, huddles together to get excited about their races.
BOONE — The Watauga High School cross country teams have participated in three meets over the course of the last two and a half weeks: the Friday Night Lights XC Festival in Kernersville, NC on Sept. 9; the Fire Tower Project in Boone on Sept. 16; and the Blue Ridge Mountain Rentals High Country Classic in Boone on Sept. 24.
Cross country scoring is determined by assigning a point value for the place a runner finishes in. The first five runners from each team to cross the finish line receive the points that correspond to their place. The first place runner receives one point, the second place runner two, and so on. The team receiving the lowest score wins.
Friday Night Lights
At the Friday Night Lights meet in Kernersville, hosted by Mount Tabor High School, several dozen powerhouse XC teams from across the state were invited to participate in high-level competition.
The Watauga girls team placed 12th out of 31 participating cross country squads in the championship event. The top seven runners were in 51st, 73rd, 84th, 86th, 104th, 127th and 145th places out of a field of 214 runners, as the girls averaged a time of 20:46.
The Watauga boys team placed 32nd out of 33 teams in the Championship-level event. The top seven runners were in 34th, 132nd, 169th, 176th, 208th, 209th, and 211th places out of a field of 228 runners, with the team garnering an average time of 18:06.
Fire Tower Project
Appalachian State University hosted a meet that included divisions for college and high school levels at the Fire Tower Project on Sept. 16.
The Watauga girls team took first place out of a field of four schools:
Watauga - 25 points (1+2+5+7+10)
West Henderson - 33 (3+4+6+8+12)
Ashe County - 89 (9+17+19+20+24)
AC Reynolds - 99 (15+18+21+22+23)
The Pioneers boys team placed second out of a field of five schools:
West Henderson - 26 points (1+3+4+6+12)
Watauga - 42 (2+8+9+10+13)
AC Reynolds - 79 (7+11+19+20+22)
Ashe County - 105 (5+16+25+29+30)
McDowell - 131 (21+24+27+28+31)
Girls 2022 Fire Tower Project Results:
1st Brianna Anderson 19:38.91
2nd Gwendolyn Anderson 19:43.70
5th Savannah Duvall 20:02.28
7th Rachel Cathey 20:27.94
10th Janie Beach-Verhay 21:06.86
11th Andriana Rink 21:09.98
14th Maddie Bollman 21:24.55
15th Sydney Cate Townsend 21:26.47
21st Sadie Buchanan 22:22.61
22nd Mia LLibre 22:28.38
23rd Ellary Smith 22:36.11
24th Kara Schneider 22:48.41
27th Anna Norris 23:00.38
29th Patricia Bailey Collins 23:22.07
31st Caroline Beach-Verhay 24:01.61
37th Laurel Kiker 24:58.44
38th Maya Pennington 25:39.27
41st Julia Mawhinney 26:08.11
42nd Vivi Rushing 26:16.46
44th Sydney Moretz 26:49.19
48th Olivia Burroughs 29:26.69
Boys 2022 Fire Tower Project Results:
2nd Will Bradbury 16:43.95
8th Collin Anderson 17:42.39
9th Roman Sibaja 17:44.22
11th Elliott Taft 18:21.94
14th Sam Nixon 18:35.24
15th Jonah Norris 18:35.49
16th Sam Rex 18:42.67 2
18th Maxwell D’Preest 18:49.01
19th Calvin Zwetsloot 18:51.08
20th Jakob Crosswell 18:54.58
22nd Zeke Walker 18:59.46
23rd Haines Heistand 18:59.50
25th Santino Wood 19:15.62
27th Silas Powell 19:23.26
28th Davis Crymes 19:29.61
30th Wesley Coatney 19:33.04
31st Miles Page 19:34.36
38th Jace Berke 20:11.64
41st Charles Langley 20:25.14
42nd AJ McAulay 20:26.86
43rd Eli Healy 20:31.33
45th Doyle Casey 20:58.44
47th Owen Canu 21:26.48
50th Jacob Hollis 21:50.38
53rd Jack Lewis 22:05.46
54th Sam Nystrom 22:21.99
55th Kade Maiden 22:30.50
64th Jesus Ruiz 23:52.56
Blue Ridge High Country Classic
At the Blue Ridge High Country Classic, hosted by Watauga High School, the girls runners placed third overall out of a field of 11 teams, with an average time of 20:59.
Lexington - 35 points (2+3+7+9+14)
West Henderson - 48 (1+5+8+16+18)
Watauga - 83 (11+13+17+19+23)
Reagan - 89 (4+10+12+31+32)
Science Hill - 96 (6+20+21+22+27)
Jesse Carson - 201 (33+34+43+45+46)
Avery County - 215 (25+39+44+53+54)
East Mecklenburg - 222 (35+40+41+50+56)
Liberty Christian - 254 (29+49+52+61+63)
Providence Academy - 272 (42+48+51+65+66)
Surry Home Ed. - 313 (47+62+67+68+69)
At the Blue Ridge High Country Classic, hosted by Watauga High School, the boys placed second overall out of a field of 11 teams, with an average time of 18:26.
Reagan - 37 points (1+5+6+9+16)
Watauga - 76 (2+11+15+22+26)
West Henderson - 80 (3+7+8+24+38)
Science Hill - 81 (4+14+18+20+25)
East Mecklenburg - 146 (10+12+39+41+44)
Providence Academy - 159 (19+21+29+35+55)
Jesse Carson - 199 (23+31+45+47+53)
Liberty Christian - 205 (17+28+33+58+69)
Ashe County - 225 (13+36+54+59+63)
Avery County - 240 (34+48+50+52+56)
Surry Home Ed. - 326 (61+62+66+67+70)
The next meet for the Watauga High School cross country team will be the Wendy’s Invitational in Charlotte North Carolina, hosted by East Mecklenburg high school, starting on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m.
