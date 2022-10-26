WATAUGA — Watauga County Schools has announced the addition of three new coaches to middle school and high school sports.
Michael Neff will be the new Head Track Coach for Indoor and Outdoor Track.
Neff has previously served as the Watauga County Middle School track coach as well as serving in numerous other coaching roles within the middle school athletic department.
He will continue to serve as the middle school football coach in addition to his track coaching duties at the high school. While serving as the middle school track coach, he has helped to build that program from the ground up to be one of the largest and most successful programs in the county, according WCS Athletic Director Dustin Kerley.
As recently as May 2022 the middle school track program won team state titles for the women and men's team.
"Coach Neff is a graduate of WHS and we look forward to him now leading our track programs here at the high school," Kerley said in the announcement.
Steven Churchill will be the new head Middle School Wrestling Coach. While in high school in New Jersey, Coach Churchill was a state qualifier winning more than 120 matches during his career. Following high school, Coach Churchill coached at a Wrestling Club in New Jersey called SIR and also served as an assistant coach at Wallkill Valley High School with his brother and father. Coach Churchill currently serves as an EC TA at Hardin Park.
"We are very excited to welcome him to the Watauga Middle School Athletic Department coaching staff," Kerley said in the announcement.
Dawson Smith will be the new District Middle School Boys Basketball coach. He is currently an App State student in the Health and PE Department and will be starting his student teaching next semester. He has been interning at Hardin Park this fall, according to Kerley.
Smith graduated from Starmount High School where he participated in three sports —football, basketball and baseball. He has served as an assistant baseball coach at Starmount High, a Legion Baseball Coach, and a Head Middle School Basketball Coach at Jonesville Middle School as well as some other youth basketball coaching opportunities in Yadkin County.
"We are excited to welcome him aboard," Kerley said in the announcement.
