BOONE — Four teams of eager local young baseball players are representing Watauga County in the 2022 Tar Heel League All Star State Tournament on Thursday, July 28, which is played at various fields throughout Boone.

With divisions of 8U, 10U, 12U and 15U, there was a wide range of opportunity for the young baseball players to showcase their talents in a very competitive field of teams. The tournament is a double-elimination style bracket.

team_discussion_WC_THL

Coaches discuss tactics and strategy with the players of the 15U team between innings.
eli_hartley_at_bat

Eli Hartley rears back, preparing to swing at a pitch.

