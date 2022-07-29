BOONE — Four teams of eager local young baseball players are representing Watauga County in the 2022 Tar Heel League All Star State Tournament on Thursday, July 28, which is played at various fields throughout Boone.
With divisions of 8U, 10U, 12U and 15U, there was a wide range of opportunity for the young baseball players to showcase their talents in a very competitive field of teams. The tournament is a double-elimination style bracket.
Watauga County’s 8U team, coached by Canaan Banks, squared up against Cashie, a team from Windsor, NC. Cashie won the contest, 8-2. Watauga 8U’s will next play Four Oaks from Johnston County.
Led by Shane Tripplett, the 10U squad faced Sandhills White, hailing from Pinehurst, NC. The Watauga County 10U’s fell to Sandhills, 15-0. Watauga 10U’s will battle Wilkes County next.
Advancing automatically in the bracket due to a forfeit by their opponents, Watauga County’a 12U, with Keith Oravits at the helm, will have their first test in the next round, against Washington, from Beaufort County, NC.
The Watauga County 15U’s, coached by Terry Olson, opened their play against Washington, who grabbed an early lead in the first inning and held on to win, 12-2. The Watauga 15U’s next opponent will be Johnston County.
This tournament is hosted by Watauga County Parks and Recreation and the Watauga Community Recreation Center, with volunteers staffing and supporting the event. Proceeds from ticket sales and concessions going to support the WCPR and WCRC.
The organization that operates the competition itself, Tar Heel Leagues, Inc., provides multi-level competitions for youth baseball and softball recreational level teams throughout North Carolina. They are a non-profit league, staffed only by volunteers. Furthermore they annually provide a minimum of four collegiate scholarships to individuals involved in the Tar Heel Leagues, with each scholarship being worth a minimum of $1,000. Any individual involved in the leagues can obtain a scholarship, whether they are a player, a coach, or the child of a volunteer member of the organization.
The tournament will run throughout the weekend, ending on Sunday, July 31. Games take place at various locations, including the Watauga County Recreation Complex fields, Watauga High School and the Appalachian State softball field. Admission can be purchased at each event location.
