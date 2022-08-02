BOONE — Four teams of local baseball players represented Watauga County in the 2022 Tar Heel League All Star State Tournament, which started on Thursday, July 28, and ended on Sunday, July 31.
Games were played at various fields throughout Boone and the tournament was hosted by Watauga County Parks and Recreation.
With divisions of 15U, 12U, 10U and 8U, there was a wide range of opportunity for local young baseball players to showcase their talents in a competitive field of teams. The tournament was a double-elimination style bracket. All four age brackets of the Watauga County teams looked to defend their home fields, as they played host to various teams from around the state of North Carolina.
The Watauga County 15U’s, coached by Terry Olson, began the tournament Thursday against Washington — from Beaufort County — who grabbed an early lead in the first inning and held on to win, 12-2. The Watauga 15U’s next opponent was Johnston County.
In an entertaining and hard fought game, both 15U teams were facing elimination with a loss.
Scoreless through three-and-a-half innings, Watauga delivered two runs in the bottom of the 4th to secure the lead. Watauga added two more runs apiece in both the fifth and sixth innings. Johnston County was only able to score twice in the sixth inning, meaning Watauga County wrapped up their first victory of the tournament 6-2.
Eli Hartley, Mac Norris, Daniel Jones, Mack Brown and Everett Gryder all contributed one hit apiece for Watauga. Garret McIntire and Ryker Otto each had two hits and both also delivered one single and one double. On the scoresheet, Otto, McIntire, Gryder and Thomas Dieters had one run each, while Jones turned in two runs. Dieters, Jones, Brown and Hartley each had one steal, while Gryder had two steals.
“We saw how we played our first game yesterday, and knew we could pick it up much better than that, and today we worked together much better as a team,” catcher Thomas Dieters said.
Starting pitcher Kawame Carter added, “We definitely wanted to come back from that loss yesterday, and I felt good on the mound, and Coach Olson had some inspiring words in the third and fourth innings. After that, we just started coming around with the at-bats.”
Dieters also credited the team’s spectators for their support.
“My grandparents came from Morganton and my parents took days off from work to watch me play. Our families really help to support us and what we do,” Dieters said.
During the game, Dieters forced three outs from throws behind home plate, with his defensive output crucial to clinching the win. Carter did not allow a single run when he had command of the mound.
Immediately following their victory, Watauga turned around to face off against Dare County and lost 17-1, ending Watauga 15U’s tournament run.
Elsewhere in the tournament, Watauga County’s 12U, with Keith Oravits at the helm, had to wait until Friday for their first test. After advancing automatically in the bracket due to a forfeit by their opponents in the first round, the 12U Watauga County team faced Washington as their opponent. Washington secured a 25-0 victory, with Watauga 12U then playing again later in the day against Sandhills White, from Moore County. In the 12U squads second game Friday, Watauga players John Mills scored a home run, Beacher Clayman had one hit, and Sam Marsh and Booker Claude each achieved a stolen base. Sandhills defeated Watauga 12-1.
On Thursday the 10U team — led by Shane Tripplett — faced Sandhills White, hailing from Pinehurst, NC. Watauga County 10U fell to Sandhills, 15-0. In the second round on Friday, the 10U’s drew Wilkes County. In that game, Chance Tripplett, Will Brinker, Cooper Greene and Kolton Nichols all delivered one hit in the game, with Nichols’ hit scoring two runs.
Brinker, Greene and Michael Wade each scored one run, as Brinkler stole home plate for his run, and Greene and Wade were batted in by Nichols. Tripplett, Greene and Wade each had one stolen base apiece, while Brinker had two steals. Wilkes County emerged as the winner, outscoring Watauga County 14-3.
In the youngest division of play in the tournament, Watauga County’s 8U team, coached by Canaan Banks, opened play on Thursday against Cashie, a team from Windsor, NC. Cashie won the contest, 8-2. Friday presented Watauga County 8U’s final game of the tournament against Four Oaks, from Johnston County, NC. During that second game, Major West, Thomas Biles, River Banks, Henrick Morris, Joel Dredla, Aidyn Trout, Cade Prince and Gannon Jones all had one hit each. Morris and Trout scored one run apiece, but four Oaks won the game, 14-2.
The organization that operated the competition itself, Tar Heel Leagues, Inc., provides multi-level competitions for youth baseball and softball recreational level teams throughout North Carolina. They are a nonprofit league, staffed by volunteers. Furthermore they annually provide a minimum of four collegiate scholarships to individuals involved in the Tar Heel Leagues, with each scholarship worth a minimum of $1,000.
On Sunday, Wilkes County won the 8U bracket, Perquimans won the 10U bracket, Wilkes County won the 12U bracket and Roanoke Valley won the 15U bracket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.