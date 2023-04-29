BOONE — The Watauga Wolverines district middle school track and field teams recorded top spots in both the boys and girls sections their last home meet on Tuesday, April 25.
Winning by a margin of 72 points, the Watauga girls dominated nearly every event. Meanwhile in the boys field, Watauga had closer competition but still recorded a 34-point win.
Hosted at Watauga, this home meet represents the penultimate race of the season for the Wolverines. The final event on the docket for Watauga is set to be the 2023 NC Runners Middle School Elite Invitational, held in Monroe, North Carolina. That race is schedules for May 6, with a start time of 9 a.m.
Watauga Home Meet 04/25/12
Middle School Girls Team Scores
1st — Watauga Middle — 103
2nd — IC Imagine — 31
3rd — Foryth Home Educators — 5
4th — Grace Academy — 1
Middle School Boys Team Scores
1st — Watauga Middle — 81
2nd — IC Imagine — 47
3rd — Foryth Home Educators — 17
4th — Grace Academy — 1
Middle School Girls 3200 Meter Run
- 1st - Calista Townsend - 12:27.04
- 2nd - Carrie Visser - 13:02.20
- 3rd - Lainey Johnston - 13:15.65
- 4th - Eva Hannon - 13:20.31
- 5th - Claire Nance - 15:01.54
- 6th - Madalyn Taylor - 15:23.54
Middle School Boys 3200 Meter Run
- 3rd - Brian Newmark - 12:28.31
- 4th - Grady Gates - 13:21.44
- 5th - Andres Roman - 14:14.99
Middle School Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
- 1st - Tessa Buchanan - 17"
- 2nd - Willa Sibley - 19.24
- 4th - Lauren Broce - 20.72
- 5th - Mia Mitchell - 21.18
- 6th - Hannah Kop - 21.47
Middle School Boys 100 Meter Hurdles
- 2nd - Ethan Reed - 18.80
- 5th - Aiden Culpepper - 21.35
- 6th - Eli Reed - 22.21
Middle School Girls 100 Meter Dash
- 2nd - Mackenzy Cheek - 14.03
- 3rd - Krystina Wellenstein - 14.22
- 5th - Kelbey Windish - 14.64
- 6th - Addison Stough - 14.74
- 7th - Lauren Broce - 14.96
- 9th - Mia Mitchell - 15.36
- 11th - Addie Greer - 15.48
- 12th - Ava Zaragoza - 15.49
- 13th - Emma Lehman - 15.63
- 15th - Jillian Martin - 15.76
- 17th - Asha Peays - 16.63
- 18th - Lillie Critcher - 16.65
- 19th - Ava Scace - 16.72
- 20th - Gunnell-Beck - 17.17
- 21st - Brooke Button - 17.20
Middle School Boys 100 Meter Dash
- 1st - Blake Whiteside - 13.15
- 5th - Bennett Ward - 14.16
- 6th - Clark Duffle - 14.43
- 9th - Sam Cheves - 15.61
- 11th - Nakhi Miller - 15.73
- 14th - William Eyler - 16.06
- 15th - Randall Parker - 16.06
- 16th - Aiden Culpepper - 16.29
- 18th - Dalton Mackey - 17.08
Middle School Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
- 1st - Watauga Middle A - 1:57.35
- 2nd - Watauga Middle B - 2:08.84
- 3rd - Watauga Middle C - 2:14.77
Middle School Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
- 1st - Watauga Middle A - 1:56.47
- 2nd - Watauga Middle B - 1:59.50
Middle School Girls 1600 Meter Run
- 3rd - Sadie Rose Long - 6:26.69
- 4th - Susanna Goff - 6:31.62
- 5th - Savannah Moretz - 6:31.74
- 6th - Ragan Gordon - 6:43.07
Middle School Boys 1600 Meter Run
- 1st - Andres Roman - 5:34.91
- 2nd - Brian Newmark - 5:57.06
- 4th - Evan Gordon - 6:02.79
- 7th - Tyce Anderson - 6:44.01
- 9th - Cole Gray - 6:48.05
- 11th - Reed Springer - 7:34.07
Middle School Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
- 1st - Watauga Middle A - 57.79 5
- 2nd - Watauga Middle B - 59.69
Middle School Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
- 1st - Watauga Middle C - 50.63
- 2nd - Watauga Middle A - 56.90
- 4th - Watauga Middle B - 59.47
Middle School Girls 400 Meter Dash
- 1st - Caroline Bradbury - 1:09.43
- 2nd - Calista Townsend - 1:09.71
- 3rd - Savannah Moretz - 1:15.44
- 4th - Isabella Orange - 1:23.19
- 5th - Ava Scace - 1:23.97
- 6th - Maya Price - 1:24.67
- 7th - Brynn Eckman - 1:26.30
- 8th - Brooke Button - 1:29.22
- 9th - Gunnell-Beck - 1:34.01
- 10th - Ann Brooks Heistand - 1:35.91
Middle School Boys 400 Meter Dash
- 3rd - Ethan Reed - 1:07.06
- 6th - William Eyler - 1:29.76
Middle School Girls 800 Meter Run
- 2nd - Lillian Kimbrough - 2:44.91
- 3rd - Lainey Johnston - 2:47.57
- 4th - Carrie Visser - 2:48.02
- 5th - Sophia Stull - 2:49.63
- 6th - Frances Davis - 2:55.78
- 8th - Julian Martin - 3:02.21
- 9th - Sadie Rose Long - 3:02.64
- 10th - Ayla Tunstill - 3:02.73
- 11th - Susanna Goff - 3:08.93
- 13th - Eva Hannon - 3:15.02
- 14th - Claire Nance - 3:15.09
- 15th - Madalyn Taylor - 3:24.93
- 16th - Lillian Olson - 3:29.74
Middle School Boys 800 Meter Run
- 1st - Quincy Honeycutt - 2:24.84
- 2nd - Grady Gates - 2:25.73
- 4th - Coy Greer - 2:38.05
- 10th - Tyce Anderson - 3:06.08
- 11th - Andrew Weikert - 3:10.47
- 12th - Cole Gray - 3:11.16
- 15th - Reed Springer - 3:39.72
Middle School Girls 200 Meter Dash
- 1st - Caroline Bradbury - 29.74
- 2nd - Winter Shaw - 30.05
- 4th - Krystina Wellenstein - 31"
- 5th - Addison Stough - 31.03
- 7th - Ava Zaragoza - 32.77
- 9th - Emma Lehman - 33.07
- 10th - Hannah Kop - 33.13
- 11th - Addie Greer - 33.25
- 12th - Jillian Martin - 33.55
- 14th - Lillie Critcher - 35.03
- 16th - Brooke Button - 35.08
- 17th - Alaina Portaro - 35.71
- 18th - Maya Price - 36.63
- 19th - Asha Peays - 36.73
- 20th - Gunnell-Beck - 36.76
- 22nd - Brynn Eckman - 38.40
- 24th - Ann Brooks Heistand - 41.41
Middle School Boys 200 Meter Dash
- 4th - Michael Morgan - 29.09
- 5th - Bennett Ward - 30.58
- 6th - Randall Parker - 33.30
- 7th - William Eyler - 34.77
- 8th - Blake Whiteside - 35.08
Middle School Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
- 2nd - Watauga Middle A - 5:23.40
- 3rd - Watauga Middle B - 5:23.84
- 4th - Watauga Middle C - 5:26.75
- 5th - Watauga Middle D - 5:30.71
Middle School Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
- 1st - Watauga Middle A - 4:16.96
- 4th - Watauga Middle B - 5:44.96
Middle School Girls Long Jump
- 1st - Sydney Helms - 14’
- 2nd - Kelbey Windish - 13’ 11"
- 3rd - Ember Honeycutt - 13’ 10"
- 5th - Naomi Smith - 13’ 3.5”
- 8th - Mia Mitchell - 12’ 3"
- 9th - Caroline Reed - 10’ 5"
Middle School Boys Long Jump
- 1st - Christopher Ruiz - 17’ 7.5”
- 2nd - Coy Greer - 16’ 2"
- 3rd - Alan Aguilar - 15’ 10"
- 4th - Dalton Mackey - 15’ 3.25
- 5th - Truett Healy - 15’ 2.5”
- 8th - Sam Cheves - 12’ 1"
- 9th - Nakhi Miller - 11’ 10.5”
Middle School Girls High Jump
- 1st - Sydney Helms - 4’ 8"
- 2nd - Kelbey Windish - 4’ 4"
- 3rd - Ember Honeycutt - 4’ 4"
Middle School Boys High Jump
- 2nd - Michael Morgan - 4’ 8"
- 3rd - Sam Cheves - 4’ 2"
Middle School Girls Shot Put
- 1st - Maria Soto - 31’ 7.5”
- 3rd - Peyton Guy - 27’ 2"
- 4th - Margot Smith - 26’ 11"
- 6th - Cicily Hovancik - 25’ 2"
- 7th - Alaina Portaro - 23’ 5.5”
- 8th - Caroline Clark - 21’ 9"
- 9th - Peyton Lail - 20’ 9"
- 10th - Emma Miller - 19’ 3"
- 11th - Ellie Hege - 17’ 1"
Middle School Boys Shot Put
- 1st - Aidan Plemons - 40' 5"
- 2nd - Eli Davis - 33' 2"
- 3rd - Bryson Coffey - 32' 11"
- 4th - Noah Gordon - 32' 6"
- 5th - Sam Coggins - 30' 5"
- 6th - Winter Shaw - 27' 5"
- 7th - Lanson Gilbert - 25' 3"
- 8th - Cooper Greene - 24' 8"
- 9th - Ryan White - 24'
- 10th - Trent Norman - 23' 10"
- 12th - Justin Roper - 20' 4"
- 13th - Wyatt Shanklin - 13' 3"
Middle School Girls Discus Throw
- 1st - Maria Soto - 95' 4”
- 2nd - Peyton Guy - 71'
- 3rd - Margot Smith - 66' 5”
- 4th - Caroline Clark - 53' 7”
- 5th - Alaina Portaro - 49' 5”
- 6th - Cicily Hovancik - 49'
- 7th - Emma Miller - 46' 9”
- 8th - Peyton Lail - 44' 9”
- 9th - Ellie Hege - 36' 6”
Middle School Boys Discus Throw
- 1st - Noah Gordon - 105' 9”
- 2nd - Bryson Coffey - 101' 3”
- 3rd - Aidan Plemons - 95' 3”
- 4th - Sam Coggins - 88' 8”
- 5th - Eli Davis - 79' 7”
- 6th - Trent Norman - 77' 4”
- 7th - Ryan White - 76' 9”
- 8th - Cooper Greene - 62' 3”
- 9th - Justin Roper - 59' 9”
- 10th - Wyatt Shanklin - 33' 2”
- NM - Lanson Gilbert - ND
Middle School Mixed 4x100 Meter Relay
- 1st - Watauga Middle A - 1:05.83
- 2nd - Watauga Middle B - 1:07.95
- 3rd - Watauga Middle C - 1:09.86
- 4th - Watauga Middle D - 1:10.14
- 5th - Watauga Middle E - 1:13.03
