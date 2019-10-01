BOONE — Cross-country teams from off the mountain that were invited to the High County Cross-Country Classic found out what the Watauga Pioneers already knew; it’s not so easy running over and around those hills.
Both the Watauga boys’ and girls’ teams took victories against fields comparable to regional teams that the Pioneers will compete against later in the season.
The Watauga boys’ team finished with 36 points, while Greenville Eastside (S.C.) was second with 51. Northwestern was third with 62 points and Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford was fourth with 131.
Northwestern Conference rival Freedom was seventh, Alexander Central was eighth and border rival Ashe County was 10th.
Watauga was led by race winner Avery Cannon and runner-up Gavin Sweeney, who helped deliver a Pioneers win. Cannon finished the 5K course with a time of 16 minutes, 47.18 seconds. Sweeney was second with a time of 16:48.86. They were the only runners to break the 17-minute mark.
Watauga added a top-10 runner when Caleb Coatney finished sixth with a time of 17:30.27. Caleb Cox was 11th overall time a time of 18:12.94. Korben Anderson added a 16th-place finish with a time of 18:27.63.
Mason Thomas of Northwestern was third with a time of 17:06.37. Spain Vaughan and Jonathan Fox, both of Eastside, were fourth and fifth respectively.
“(Cannon) had to pass Gavin at one point to take the lead,” Watauga coach Randy McDonough said. “Gavin went out to take the lead. There were two guys from Eastside and another guy and they went out very fast. Gavin and Avery bided their time. Going into the second mile they started passing everybody and taking the lead and holding on from there.”
Nation Ford runners claimed the top three positions of the girls’ race, but Watauga grabbed the next six and edged the Falcons for the team victory. Watauga finished with 30 points and Nation Ford was second with 34. Eastside was a distant third with 105 points, while Ashe County was seventh and Freedom was 10th in the 12-team event.
Nation Ford’s Katie Pou won the event with a time of 19:07.99. She was followed by teammates Morgan Werner and Claire Mattes who finished second and third respectively.
Watauga’s Sophie Beach led the Pioneers by finishing fourth with a time of 21:31.71.
Beach was followed by teammate Olivia McAnulty, who was fifth with a time of 21:31.46. Sidra Miller was sixth with a time of 21:31.69, Gwendolyn Anderson was seventh with a time of 21:37.26, Rebecca Anderson was eighth with a time of 21:43.08 and Riley Fowler was ninth with a time of 22:13.84.
Watauga had to compete without top runner Sophia Ritter, who has a sore leg and was held out of the event.
“It’s not often that you see a team beat a team when that team has got the first three runners in,” McDonough said. “Our girls packed together very well and worked as a pack to pass people. The thing is Sophia is hurting a little bit and we decided not to run her on Saturday and the girls took that as a challenge and went after it and still was able to beat the other teams.”
Mahaley Cronk of Ashe County was 13th with a time of 22:44.83.
“The other teams were probably more used to the flatter courses,” McDonough said. “It was definitely a home-course advantage for us, but both of the teams knew exactly what they needed to do and they went out and did it.”
The Watauga junior varsity girls’ team won its division with 26 points. Nation Ford was second with 87 points and Veritas Christian Academy was third with 91 points.
Watauga’s Lena Miller finished second in the race with a time of 22:30.96. Kate Tuberty was third with a time of 22:42.33, Brianna Anderson was fourth with a time of 23:11.74 and Ella Triplett was fifth with a time of 32:31.19. Daisy Coffey added a 12th-place finish with a time of 24:33.98. Sullivan McAulay was 14th with a time of 23:51.21 and Andriana Rink was 15th with a time of 24:52.25. Kyla Marze was 19th with a time of 25:49.33.
The Watauga boys’ junior varsity cross-country team got a sixth-place finish from Ethan Cannon. He crossed the finish line with a tie of 20:04.77. Will Curtis was seventh with a time of 20:14.41, Abe Bachman was 12th with a time of 20:25.75, Hastings Holt was 13th with a time of 20:26.52.
Jimmy Brown was 19th with a time of 20:49.26 and Micah Rushin was 20th with a time of 20:49.26.
Watauga runs in the Wendy’s Invitational meet Oct. 5 in Charlotte.
“There will be quite a few more teams,” he said. “It will be more crowded. There’s a lot of talent coming this weekend, so it will be interesting to see how we do on a speed course instead of on a hilly course.”
