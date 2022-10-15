BOONE — On Friday night, the Pioneers football team took the field against the Hibriten Panthers at Jack Groce Stadium to play their third conference game of the season and won 55-7.
The Panthers called up freshman quarterback Avin Crawford from their junior squad for the game. Hibriten was missing seven varsity players, including both quarterbacks. The Pioneers (7-1, 3-0) themselves were missing center Alex Bouboulis.
Watauga’s captains for the game were Trey Thompson, Josh Bollinger, Carson Gunnell-Beck and Isaiah Shirley. Hibriten won the toss and elected to defer the ball to Watauga. The Pioneers claimed the western end zone to begin the game.
Right from the offset, it was clear that the Watauga offense would not be an issue on the evening. On the opening possession of the game, the boys in blue conducted an 11-play, 53-yard drive that took more than five minutes off the clock. That drive culminated in a 1-yard rushing touchdown from Will Curtis.
Hibriten went three-and-out on their first possession of the game, and the Pioneers wasted no time in scoring again in four plays for 41 yards. Trey Thompson took a 22-yard run to the house to take a 14-0 lead.
On Hibriten’s second opportunity, a reasonable drive of 32 yards was suddenly stifled by a Pioneer interception/ Watauga’s Cole Horine picked off Crawford and raced for an 80–yard touchdown return. Although the PAT was missed, setting the score at 20-0, everything else was going the home team’s way.
It was more of the same in the second quarter, as Hibriten‘s next possession ended on a failed fourth down conversion, and Watauga scored afterward on an 11-play, 69-yard drive to go up 27-0.
Watauga then attempted and successfully recovered an onside kick at the Panthers 40-yard line. It only took four plays to reach the endzone as quarterback Maddox Greene hit Cole Horine for a 26-yard touchdown pass.
Grant Kight, Watauga's placekicker who is converting 92.9% of his PATs this year, talked afterward about how he feels participating in the unique plays that the Pioneers run, like the onside kick.
"It's definitely fun, but it's also definitely stressful. Part of what I love about it though is that special teams is a really important job for us," Kight said. "We like to really emphasize that this isn't just a situation where they say 'we're putting you on special team because you're not fitting on anywhere else.' Instead here it's really 'we're playing you on special teams, because this is where you best fit."
Back on offense after Watauga's score, Hibriten could not find any kind of offensive rhythm or consistency, as their next possession went only three plays before Pioneers linebacker Morgan Henry forced and recovered a fumble. He then took off and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown as the home crowd went wild.
Down by a score of 41–0 now, Hibriten seemed determined to try to get some points on the board before halftime. Instead, they again went four-and-out, as they turned the ball over on downs with 10 seconds to go until halftime.
Watauga ran one last play to burn the clock out. During the play, no one was able to tackle Will Curtis as he scampered for his second touchdown of the night, this one good for a 66-yard score. Grant Kight made his sixth PAT of the half to put the Pioneers up 48-0 over Hibriten at the break.
During halftime, Watauga High School inducted seven individuals and one team into the 2022 Hall of Fame Class. The honored athletes included Jerry Harmon, Billy Herring, Eafton Hill and Mary Sheryl Horine. Coaches Bill Mauldin and Marc Payne were part of the class, as well Dan Shelton who was inducted as a special contributor to Watauga sports. Finally, the entirety of the 1997 women's track team was inducted to the 2022 class, athletes and coaches alike from that year.
In the first half, the Pioneers scored on all five possessions, one of which came after an onside kick, and also had two defensive touchdowns. Speaking after the game, head coach Ryan Habich talked about the importance of those defensive interventions.
"Cole Horine was the one that had the pick-six. He read it really well and made a great play taking it to the house. Then Morgan Henry, our outside linebacker, played the option (that Hibriten was running) so they were playing responsibility football," Habich said. "And what's good about that is whether you're a starter or a backup, you're in a position to make plays. When your defense make plays like that, that helps out your offense big time when you get a scores like that."
By rule, when a team is up by 40 points or more during the second half, a non-stop running clock is instituted. As a result, possession during the second half was limited for both squads, and each team put up one score during the entire second half, to place the finish with the score at 55–7. John Patterson scored a six yard run for the Panthers, while senior running back Eli Bailey broke off a 38-yard touchdown for Watauga.
Bailey talked about what motivates him, and how it felt to bust that long touchdown.
"I am pushed and motivated by my family and by my girlfriend, Savannah Huskins. Also before games, I like to clear my mind, let everything go that is school related," Bailey said. "If I'm struggling with something at school, I just want to let it all fall away for a bit. Football very much helps me get stuff off my mind after a long day. For example, when I walked in the endzone, it was probably one of the happiest moments of my life. I'm not gonna lie."
The Pioneers move to 7-1 on the season, with an unblemished 3-0 conference record. Next week's matchup against the Freedom Patriots (5-3, 2-1) would see Watauga crowned conference champs if they win as well as a few other results go their way. That game will be held on Friday, Oct. 21, at Jack Groce Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Selected Stats
Watauga 20 28 0 7 55
S Caldwell 0 0 0 7 7
1st Quarter
WAT — Curtis 1 run (Kight kick)
WAT — Thompson 22 run (Kight kick)
WAT — Cole Horine INT return (kick failed)
2nd Quarter
WAT — Greene 16 run (Kight kick)
WAT — Cole Horine 26 pass from Greene (Kight kick)
WAT — Henry FUM return (Kight kick)
WAT — Curtis 66 run (Kight kick)
4th Quarter
WAT — Bailey 38 run (Kight kick)
HIB — Patterson 6 run (Landon Key kick)
Team Statistics:
Watauga — Hibriten
Number of Plays 47 — 40
Total Offense 224 — 373
Time of Possession 28:33 — 19:27
Turnovers 2 — 0
First Downs 14 — 17
Third Down Conversions/Attempts 1/9 (11.1%) — 5/6 (83.3%)
Fourth Down Conversions/Attempts 3/6 (50%) — 1/1 (100%)
Penalties/Yards 5/30 — 5/55
Selected Individual Statistics:
Passing Stats
Cmp Att Yds Cmp% TD Int
WAT Maddox Greene 3 5 56 60% 1 0
HIB Avin Crawford 6 18 70 33.3% 0 1
Rushing Stats
Att Yds Avg TD
WAT Will Curtis 13 125 9.6 2
WAT Trey Thompson 7 67 9.6 1
WAT Eli Bailey 1 38 38 1
WAT Maddox Greene 7 28 4 1
HIB Gerard Felder 3 47 15.7 0
HIB Avin Crawford 7 40 5.7 0
HIB John Patterson 3 20 6.7 1
Receiving Stats
Rec Yds Avg TD
WAT Jackson Pryor 2 30 15 0
WAT Cole Horine 1 26 26 1
HIB Bryce Horton 2 30 15 0
HIB Jake Absher 1 22 22 0
HIB Dillan Earp 2 11 5.5 0
Defensive Stats
Tkl Solo Ast Sac TFL Int
WAT Carlton Horine 4 3 2 0 0 0
WAT Cole Horine 3 3 0 0 1 1
WAT Andrew Ward 3 3 0 0 0 0
WAT Morgan Henry 2.5 0 5 0 0 0
WAT Luke Edmisten 2.5 1 3 0 0 0
WAT Josh Bollinger 2 1 2 0 0 0
WAT Jackson Pryor 2 1 2 0 1 0
WAT Dustin Hicks 2 1 2 0 0 0
WAT Banks Gordon 2 1 2 0 0.5 0
WAT Isaiah Shirley 1.5 1 1 0 0 0
WAT Ben Gosky 1.5 1 1 0 0 0
WAT Lucas McIver 1.5 0 3 0 0.5 0
WAT Grayson Elliot 1.5 1 1 0 0 0
