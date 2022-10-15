BOONE — On Friday night, the Pioneers football team took the field against the Hibriten Panthers at Jack Groce Stadium to play their third conference game of the season and won 55-7. 

The Panthers called up freshman quarterback Avin Crawford from their junior  squad for the game. Hibriten was missing seven varsity players, including both quarterbacks. The Pioneers (7-1, 3-0) themselves were missing center Alex Bouboulis.

Cole Horine TD grab

Cole Horine makes a grab en route to a 26-yard touchdown.
Grant Kight kick vs Hibriten

Grant Kight went 7-for-8 on extra points this evening.

