Trathan Gragg shot blocked

Trathan Gragg (center) slams the ball with power, but on this instance a pair of North Henderson Knights block the shot.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

VALDESE, N.C. — The Watauga Pioneers boys’ volleyball club has qualified for the statewide playoffs in the team’s inaugural season.

“We started off as just a fun little club,” said Watauga sophomore Caleb Dewey. “It’s great to come out here and win though, and we’re going to show how we perform at states now. I’m ready for it. I’m excited.”

2023 boys vb inaugural season

The 2023 Watauga Pioneers boys’ volleyball club made the playoffs in their inaugural season. The roster consists of: Steele Neely, Levi Coffey, Jameson Hodges, Andrew Jones, Asa Nelson, Trathan Gragg, Bennett Lappin, Jonathan Lutabingwa, Jackson Pryor, Gabriel Hernandez, Luke Peays, Josh Adams, Peyton Ash, Patrick Nguyen, Mac Norris, Caleb Dewey, Alan Mutio, Brady Lindenmuth and Eli Greene. Coaches are Kim Pryor, Kasey Gragg and Brelyn Sturgil.
Lutabingwa vb block

Jonathan Lutabingwa gets up high to make a block against North Henderson, helping his team qualify for the state playoffs in the game.
Gragg spike

Trathan Gragg spikes for the last point of the third set, earning the win for Watauga — and punching a ticket to the state invitational tournament.

