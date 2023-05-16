The 2023 Watauga Pioneers boys’ volleyball club made the playoffs in their inaugural season. The roster consists of: Steele Neely, Levi Coffey, Jameson Hodges, Andrew Jones, Asa Nelson, Trathan Gragg, Bennett Lappin, Jonathan Lutabingwa, Jackson Pryor, Gabriel Hernandez, Luke Peays, Josh Adams, Peyton Ash, Patrick Nguyen, Mac Norris, Caleb Dewey, Alan Mutio, Brady Lindenmuth and Eli Greene. Coaches are Kim Pryor, Kasey Gragg and Brelyn Sturgil.
VALDESE, N.C. — The Watauga Pioneers boys’ volleyball club has qualified for the statewide playoffs in the team’s inaugural season.
“We started off as just a fun little club,” said Watauga sophomore Caleb Dewey. “It’s great to come out here and win though, and we’re going to show how we perform at states now. I’m ready for it. I’m excited.”
On May 12, the Pioneers (9-3, 7-3 Western Conference) headed down to Jimmy C. Draughn Hill School, home of the Draughn Wildcats volleyball team.
There, Watauga participated in a conference tournament with the ultimate prize on the line being a qualification spot for the North Carolina Boys High School Volleyball Association state playoffs.
Following their first-ever campaign, the Pioneers ended the season in second place in the Western division, tallying a respectable 7-3 overall regular season record. With such a finish, Watauga started as a No. 2 seed in the tourney, opening play against the Draughn Wildcats (2-8).
In a best-of-three format, the Pioneers took the 2-0 win despite stiff competition from Draughn. The Wildcats forced both games to finish with single-digit margins. Watauga nabbed the first set 25-18 before clinching the win 25-19 in the second.
The Pioneers then resolved to face a staunch opponent in the conference tournament final — the North Henderson Knights, who handed Watauga two losses during the season.
In a reversal of fortunes, the Pioneers started of the game hot and rode the momentum to three wins in the best-of-five format, advancing to the state playoffs in the process.
“We’re did this as a team,” Pioneer freshman Gabriel Hernandez said. “And I think we’re gonna show everybody on that stage that we can do it there too.”
Watauga won the first set 25-17, took the second 25-13 and punched their ticket with a 25-11 final third set win.
Up next for the Pioneers will be the NCBHSVA state invitational tournament on May 19-20, at Carolina Union Volleyball Club’s Whitehall facility in Charlotte. That competition will start on Saturday at 5 p.m.
