CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Watauga Pioneers boys’ volleyball club celebrated a remarkable achievement as they secured a bronze finish at the state-wide invitational playoffs in their inaugural season.

Organized by the North Carolina Boys High School Volleyball Association — a group whose efforts are directed in attempting to earn boys’ volleyball a place among varsity sports — the tourney was held at Whitehall Park gymnasium, hosted by Carolina Union Volleyball Club on May 19-20.

