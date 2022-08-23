BOONE — Despite a somewhat nervy affair, the Watauga boy’s soccer team walked away with a 2–0 win over the visiting Franklin Panthers Monday evening.
Both teams had numerous breakaway opportunities and frequent shots on goal throughout the game. In the end, however, the Pioneers were the side that managed keep a clean scoresheet on the night.
Midfielder Ben White scored on an assist from midfield partner Micah Duvall in the 32nd minute to put the Pioneers up 1-0. Duvall carried the ball upfield along the lefthand side of the field, before delivering a pass to White inside the box.
The majority of the second half was marred by sloppy play and frequent fouls by both teams, with two yellow cards being dished out to Franklin and one to Watauga.
Shots kept coming from both teams during this time period, but the vast majority were well wide of the mark at both ends.
Finally, in the 69th minute, Keowen Arguello played a series of clever one-twos with teammates down the right flank, before driving along the touch line into the oppositions box. Arguello was able to pick out Stryker Ward for a simple tap-in goal, placing the Pioneers comfortably ahead 2-0. That result held until the end of the game.
Coach Josh Honeycutt was pleased with the result, but could not ignore the errors and fouls that occurred.
“We’ve got to stay composed,” Honeycutt said. “I think we just didn’t come into this game levelheaded. And I think it just was a snowball effect. When those opportunities arise, we’ve got to capitalize on them, we missed a lot of chances. And these guys are more than capable of pulling it off, just have to maintain composure.”
Assistant coach Chris Hampton noted that despite the rough game, there were bright spots.
“Obviously, we had a shutout, and anytime you do that, I think that’s always a positive,” Hampton said. “Clearly, we did not play our best and still had a victory. And that’s what I ended with, with telling the boys today, sometimes it’s not going to be pretty, sometimes it’s not going to be your best soccer.”
Goalkeeper Kyle Painter was excited to keep a clean sheet and praised the defense that had held firm ahead of him.
“They were huge tonight. Ayden (Johnson), Silas (Jackson), Noah (Jamison) — without them, I probably would have had to make 20 saves instead of the maybe four or five I made tonight,” Painter said. “I love having a phenomenal defense like that. It makes my life easy and the few saves I have to make, I make them and we get the shutout.”
Arguello — whose teammates have nicknamed Kiwi — provided the impetus off the bench for the team to nab the second goal to seal the game.
“I mean, that’s what that’s what my position is, what I’m supposed to do,” Arguello said. “Create space and just move us and motivate us a lot. And I was frustrated on the bench that we weren’t moving. So when I came out, I knew I had to change that. I also knew that if we didn’t, we were going to regret it in tomorrow’s training session.”
The varsity will have their next match against A.C. Reynolds on Tuesday Aug. 30. JV will play at 4 p.m. and varsity follows up at 6 p.m.
The JV boys soccer team also won against the JV Franklin Panthers 4-1.
