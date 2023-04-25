BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers boys’ tennis team won the Northwest Conference on Monday, April 24, in a tiebreak match against the South Caldwell Spartans, where Watauga won 5-4.
Prior to that, Watauga bested the Freedom Patriots and the Ashe County Huskies, and those wins vaulted Watauga into a tie with South Caldwell in regular season record. South Caldwell and Watauga then played a tiebreak match to crown a champion and determine playoff qualifier seedings.
“I am very proud of Pioneers men’s tennis this year,” head coach David Peeler said. “We overcame injuries, and my young guys improved so much from where they were to where they are. It’s just been exciting to see them grow.”
On Tuesday, April 18, the Pioneers (11-5, 9-1 NWC) took down the Freedom Patriots at home, 6-3.
In singles play, Watauga nabbed a 4-2 lead with Steele Neely, Bryant Carroll, Harrison Gantt and Oliver Powell grabbing points for the Pioneers.
Meanwhile the Patriots saw Chase Whitaker and Noah Hawkins grab wins, but only after tiebreak sets against Watauga’s Jaxson Marsh and Sullivan Trexler. Those points on the No. 3 and No. 4 courts opened the door for a potential theft of the match by Freedom.
However, the Pioneers got the job done in the doubles section, where Carroll paired up with Jaxson Marsh and Gantt teamed with Sullivan Trexler to take the victory. Watauga freshman duo Logan Bartok and Devon Benedetti were downed on the No. 3 doubles court, but admirably pushed the experienced Patriots they faced.
That win meant that Watauga sat in prime position to nab at least a share of the NWC title, with the last game on the docket to be played against the winless Ashe County Huskies (0-14, 0-10).
Away against Ashe on Thursday, the Pioneers swept the courts 9-0, improving further upon the last result when Watauga took the 8-1 victory back on April 5.
Watauga took advantage of the relative inexperience on the Huskie roster, sweeping all 12 singles matches across both contests, while only dropping one doubles bout.
“Our last regular season match was against Ashe,” Peeler said. “Cody Talton was injured, and Stryker Ward had something else he had to do that day, so we had nine players and all nine played, and we beat Ashe 9-0 with them.”
With the win over Ashe, Watauga completed the regular season sweep over all divisional opponents other than South Caldwell, who they split with, 1-1. As a result; the Pioneers and Spartans ended the campaign with an identical 9-1 record, and each laid a claim to a portion of the 2023 regular season title.
Watauga and South Caldwell (10-6, 9-1 NWC) played a match for all the marbles on Monday, April 24 — and the Pioneers emerged victorious, earning status as the 2023 Northwest Conference champions.
The bout was held at a neutral site — Hibriten High School, which was roughly equidistant between South Caldwell and Watauga.
In the tiebreak match singles play, Watauga’s Neely, Carroll and Trexler handled their matchups with relative ease to earn points.
At the No. 2 position, however, Cody Talton found himself in a prolonged battle with South Caldwell’s Blane Beam. Talton was returning from an injury sustained earlier in the season and was thrust back into the starting lineup for the critical match.
Talton took the first set 6-3 before Beam nabbed the second, 6-1, to force a tiebreak set. There Talton pulled out a 10-8 win to secure a fourth point for the Pioneers.
Watauga led 4-2 heading into doubles play, so South Caldwell needed to sweep all three matches to steal the win — and came close to doing so.
Neely and Carroll fell in an 8-6 battle to Caldwell’s Spencer Richard and Ian Johnson on court No. 1, while on No. 3 Marsh and Trexler were downed 8-2 by brotherly duo Eli and Troy Speagle.
As in the doubles portion, Talton was the difference maker again, pairing up with Stryker Ward to defeat the Spartan team of Beam and Keegan O’Donnell, 8-5.
The 5-4 win gives Watauga a second-straight boys’ tennis title in the Northwest Conference, and sets them up in pole position for the upcoming 4A playoff regional qualifiers.
Northwest Conference Boys Tennis
2023 Final Regular Season Standings
- 1st — Watauga (11-5, 10-1 NWC)
- 2nd — South Caldwell (10-6, 9-2)
- 3rd — Hibriten (11-6, 6-4)
- 4th — Alexander Central (6-10, 4-6)
- 5th — Freedom (5-8, 2-8)
- 6th — Ashe County (0-14, 0-10)
Watauga 6 — Freedom 3
Steele Neely (Sr.) (WAT) Def. Henry Beal (So.) (FRE) 6-0, 6-1
Bryant Carroll (Jr.) (WAT) Def. Teague Ballew (Sr.) (FRE) 6-0, 6-1
Chase Whitaker (Sr.) (FRE) Def. Jaxson Marsh (Fr.) (WAT) 7-6 (7-5), 6-3
Noah Hawkins (So.) (FRE) Def. Sullivan Trexler (So.) (WAT) 1-6, 7-5, 1-0 (11-9)
Harrison Gantt (Fr.) (WAT) Def. Bryan Gonzalez (So.) (FRE) 6-4, 7-5
Oliver Powell (Fr.) (WAT) Def. Alex Walker (Sr.) (FRE) 6-3, 6-4
Carroll/Marsh (Fr.) (WAT) Def. Ballew/Whitaker (FRE) 8-2
Trexler/Gantt (Fr.) (WAT) Def. Beal/Hawkins (FRE) 8-3
Gonzalez/Walker (FRE) Def. Logan Bartok/Devon Benedetti (WAT) 8-5
Watauga 9 — Ashe County 0
Bryant Carroll (Jr.) (WAT) Def. Jackson Keith (Sr.) (ASH) 6-1, 4-6, 10-8
Steele Neely (Sr.) (WAT) Def. Tristan Fogger (So.) (ASH) 6-0, 6-0
Jaxson Marsh (Fr.) (WAT) Def. Isaac Firebaugh (So.) (ASH) 6-2, 6-2
Sullivan Trexler (So.) (WAT) Def. Bryce Little (Jr.) (ASH) 6-3, 6-4
Oliver Powell (Fr.) (WAT) Def. Jacob Dollar (Fr.) (ASH) 6-0, 6-0
Elias Holland (Jr.) (WAT) Def. Philip Griffith (Fr.) (ASH) 6-3, 6-1
Marsh/Trexler (WAT) Def. Keith/Little (ASH) 8-4
Elias Holland/Gantt (WAT) Def. Sawyer Greene/Dollar (ASH) 8-4
Bartok/Benedetti (WAT) Def. Firebaugh/Griffith (ASH) 8-3
Watauga 5 — South Caldwell 4
Steele Neely (Sr.) (WAT) Def. Spencer Richard (So.) (SOU) 6-2, 6-4
Cody Talton (So.) (WAT) Def. Blane Beam (Sr.) (SOU) 6-3, 1-6 (10-8)
Bryant Carroll (Jr.) (WAT) Def. Keegan O’Donnell (Sr.) (SOU) 6-3, 6-1
Ian Johnson (Sr.) (SOU) Def. Jaxson Marsh (Fr.) (WAT) 6-1, 6-1
Sullivan Trexler (So.) (WAT) Def. Troy Speagle (So.) (SOU) 6-2, 7-5
Eli Speagle (Fr.) (SOU) Def. Stryker Ward (Jr.) (WAT) 6-4, 6-0
Richard/Johnson (SOU) Def. Carroll/Neely (Sr.) (WAT) 8-6
Talton/Ward (WAT) Def. Beam/O’Donnell (SOU) 8-5
Speagle/Speagle (SOU) Def. Marsh/Trexler (WAT) 8-2
