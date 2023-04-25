Jaxson Marsh forehand

Jaxson Marsh aims a forehand swing at an oncoming ball during an April 18 match versus the Freedom Patriots.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers boys’ tennis team won the Northwest Conference on Monday, April 24, in a tiebreak match against the South Caldwell Spartans, where Watauga won 5-4.

Carroll backhand

Bryant Carroll stretches for a backhand shot on April 18, during a home match against the Freedom Patriots.

Prior to that, Watauga bested the Freedom Patriots and the Ashe County Huskies, and those wins vaulted Watauga into a tie with South Caldwell in regular season record. South Caldwell and Watauga then played a tiebreak match to crown a champion and determine playoff qualifier seedings.

Sullivan Trexler serve

Sullivan Trexler serves during a match on April 18 against the Freedom Patriots.
Oliver Powell BH

Oliver Powell sends a backhand shot over the net during a match against Freedom High School on April 18.
Harrison Gantt lefty FH

Harrison Gantt sends a lefty forehand towards his opponent during a match against Freedom High School on April 18.

