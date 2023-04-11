BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers boys’ tennis team bested a pair of conference rivals by a scoreline of 8-1 last week.
On Tuesday, April 4, the Pioneers (7-5, 6-1 Northwest Conference) headed down to Taylorsville, North Carolina to take on the Alexander Central Cougars (5-8, 3-5 NWC).
Watauga wrapped up the win early by sweeping the Cougars in singles play, which allowed some rotation in the doubles matches to develop younger players.
The Pioneers then turned around the very next day and repeated the feat, collecting wins in all six solo matchups on Wednesday at home against the Ashe County Huskies (0-11, 0-7 NWC).
In both games, Watauga was missing typical No. 2 player Cody Talton (So.) due to injury, and so up stepped Elias Holland (Jr.) and Oliver Powell (Fr.). Holland and Powell filled in admirably at the No. 6 spot for the Pioneers, winning their matches against Alexander and Ashe respectively.
Up next for Watauga will be the Hibriten Panthers (10-4, 5-2 NWC) in a home match at Watauga High at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 17.
