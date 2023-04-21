BOONE — The Watauga Pioneer boys' tennis team secured a share of the Northwest Conference title with a pair of wins over the Freedom Patriots and the Ashe County Huskies.
On Tuesday, the Pioneers (10-5, 9-1 NWC) bested the Freedom Patriots 6-3.
In singles play, Watauga took a 4-2 lead with Steele Neely, Bryant Carroll, Harrison Gantt and Oliver Powell grabbing points for the Pioneers.
“I am very proud of Pioneers tennis men’s tennis this year,” head coach David Peeler said. “We overcame injuries, and my young guys improved so much from where they were to where they are. It’s just been exciting to see them grow.”
Meanwhile the Patriots saw Chase Whitaker and Noah Hawkins grab wins, but only after tiebreak sets against Watauga's Jaxson Marsh and Sullivan Trexler. Those points on the No. 3 and No. 4 courts opened the door for a potential theft of the match by Freedom.
However, the Pioneers got the job done in the doubles section, where Carroll paired up with Jaxson Marsh and Gantt teamed with Sullivan Trexler to take the victory. Watauga freshman duo Logan Bartok and Devon Benedetti were downed on the No. 3 doubles court, but admirably pushed the experienced Patriots they faced.
That win meant that Watauga sat in prime position to nab at least a share of the NWC title, with the last game on the docket to be played against the winless Ashe County Huskies (0-14, 0-10).
Away against Ashe on Thursday, the Pioneers swept the courts 9-0, improving further upon the last result when Watauga took the 8-1 victory back on April 5.
Watauga took advantage of the relative inexperience on the Huskie roster, sweeping all 12 singles matches across both contests, while only dropping one doubles bout.
“Our last regular season match was against Ashe,” Peeler said. “Cody Talton was injured, and Stryker Ward had something else he had to do that day, so we had nine players and all nine played, and we beat Ashe 9-0 with them.”
With the win over Ashe, Watauga completed the regular season sweep over all divisional opponents other than South Caldwell, who they split with, 1-1. As a result; the Pioneers and Spartans ended the campaign with an identical 9-1 record, and each lay claim to a portion of the 2023 regular season title.
Up next for Watauga will be a match for all the marbles — a tiebreaker to be played versus South Caldwell in a neutral location to decide the seeding for regional qualifiers, and to crown an overall conference champion.
That bout is set for Monday, April 24, with a start time of 1 p.m., and will take place at Hibriten High School as a neutral third-party ground.
Immediately following that on Tuesday are the NWC 4A Regional Qualifiers, set to start at Watauga High School at 1 p.m.
Northwest Conference Boys Tennis
2023 Final Regular Season Standings
- T-1st — Watauga (10-5, 9-1 NWC)
- T-1st — South Caldwell (10-5, 9-1)
- 3rd — Hibriten (11-6, 6-4)
- 4th — Alexander Central (6-10, 4-6)
- 5th — Freedom (5-8, 2-8)
- 6th — Ashe County (0-14, 0-10)
Watauga 6 — Freedom 3
Steele Neely (Sr.) (WAT) Def. Henry Beal (So.) (FRE) 6-0, 6-1
Bryant Carroll (Jr.) (WAT) Def. Teague Ballew (Sr.) (FRE) 6-0, 6-1
Chase Whitaker (Sr.) (FRE) Def. Jaxson Marsh (Fr.) (WAT) 7-6 (7-5), 6-3
Noah Hawkins (So.) (FRE) Def. Sullivan Trexler (So.) (WAT) 1-6, 7-5, 1-0 (11-9)
Harrison Gantt (Fr.) (WAT) Def. Bryan Gonzalez (So.) (FRE) 6-4, 7-5
Oliver Powell (Fr.) (WAT) Def. Alex Walker (Sr.) (FRE) 6-3, 6-4
Carroll/Marsh (Fr.) (WAT) Def. Ballew/Whitaker (FRE) 8-2
Trexler/Gantt (Fr.) (WAT) Def. Beal/Hawkins (FRE) 8-3
Gonzalez/Walker (FRE) Def. Logan Bartok/Devon Benedetti (WAT) 8-5
Watauga 9 — Ashe County 0
Bryant Carroll (Jr.) (WAT) Def. Jackson Keith (Sr.) (ASH) 6-1, 4-6, 10-8
Steele Neely (Sr.) (WAT) Def. Tristan Fogger (So.) (ASH) 6-0, 6-0
Jaxson Marsh (Fr.) (WAT) Def. Isaac Firebaugh (So.) (ASH) 6-2, 6-2
Sullivan Trexler (So.) (WAT) Def. Bryce Little (Jr.) (ASH) 6-3, 6-4
Oliver Powell (Fr.) (WAT) Def. Jacob Dollar (Fr.) (ASH) 6-0, 6-0
Elias Holland (Jr.) (WAT) Def. Philip Griffith (Fr.) (ASH) 6-3, 6-1
Marsh/Trexler (WAT) Def. Keith/Little (ASH) 8-4
Elias Holland/Gantt (WAT) Def. Sawyer Greene/Dollar (ASH) 8-4
Bartok/Benedetti (WAT) Def. Firebaugh/Griffith (ASH) 8-3
