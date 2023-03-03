BOONE — In their opening match of the 2023 season, the Watauga Pioneers boy's tennis team went 7-2 versus the Avery County Vikings on Wednesday, March 1.
Although the Pioneers (1-0) were playing their first match, the visiting Vikings (1-1) were coming started off a win against Ashe County on Feb. 28.
Watauga began the afternoon strong as the opening six singles matches were all swept by the home side.
The Pioneers boast a talented but youthful roster with seven of the 11 athletes on the team being underclassmen.
With all six singles matches in hand and the outcome already locked up in the Pioneers favor, Watauga head coach David Peeler was able to rotate in four more players for the doubles matches. None of the two-on-two battles were easy, as all three went on for at least 13 sets.
With the 7-2 win under their belt, the Pioneers will look to build upon their early non-conference section of this season with an away battle against the Elkin Elks on Monday, Mar. 6.
