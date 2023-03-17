BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers boys' tennis team began conference play this week, losing to the South Caldwell Spartans and beating the Alexander Central Cougars.
In their opening two divisional matchups — both against 4A squads — the Pioneers (2-3, 1-1 NWC) saw stiff competition from this season's Northwest 3A/4A conference.
On Wednesday, March 15, Watauga squared off against the Spartans (3-3, 2-0) in an away contest in Hudson, North Carolina.
The Pioneer No. 1 and 2 positions — Steele Neely and Cody Talton — took down their opponents, with Talton requiring a third set to get his win.
Although the other four singles matches went South Caldwell's way, three were neck-and-neck, requiring either a third set or tiebreak points. Pioneers Bryant Carroll and Harrison Gantt each went to third-set tiebreakers, while Sullivan Trexler had a tiebreak in the first set but went down 7-5 in the second.
In the doubles matches, Neely and Carroll defeated their opponents 8-4 to keep Watauga's chances alive, though things were more harrowing on the other two courts. Talton and Jaxson Marsh battled on court No. 2 but fell 9-7, while Trexler and Gantt narrowly lost 8-6 on court No. 3.
The Spartans successfully defended their home courts with the 6-3 win, but five of their six points were only one or two games away from going to the Pioneers instead.
"We did not expect that from South Caldwell at all," Watauga assistant coach Philip Artus said, "and all the guys were disappointed that we lost that match. But we learn from that and we get to host them here on the 30th, so that's going to be a big match. We'll be looking to get redemption. We owe them now."
The Pioneers bounced back on Thursday, March 16 with a victory over the Alexander Central Cougars (2-4, 0-1), by a 7-2 margin. Watauga swept most singles matches in convincing fashion, while Marsh had his bout on the No. 4 court go to a third set tiebreaker. Marsh emerged triumphant 13-11 in the lengthy tiebreak and was named the Pioneers Player of the Match by Maxpreps.com.
"Jaxson saved three match points in the 3rd set tie-break to win 13-11 in a two-hour epic," Artus said, "and that allowed us to field other players in the doubles and come out 7-2 victors."
After sweeping the singles matches, the Pioneers coaches rotated some players into the doubles lineups. This move granted some rest to the athletes who had played on consecutive days while also affording the others some match experience.
Watauga next takes on the Hickory Red Tornadoes (4-0) on Monday, March 20, in an away non-conference match at 4 p.m.
Watauga 3
South Caldwell 6
Steele Neely (WAT) Def. Spencer Richard (SCW) 7-5, 6-0
Cody Talton (WAT) Def. Keegan O'Donnell (SCW) 6-1, 3-6, 1-0 (10-7)
Blane Beam (SCW) Def. Bryant Carroll (WAT) 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, 1-0 (10-3)
Troy Speagle (SCW) Def. Jaxson Marsh (WAT) 6-0, 6-3
Ian Johnson (SCW) Def. Sullivan Trexler (WAT) 7-6 (7-2), 7-5
Eli Speagle (SCW) Def. Harrison Gantt (WAT) 6-1, 6-7 (4-7), 1-0 (10-7)
Neely/Carroll (WAT) Def. Richard/Speagle (SCW) 8-4
O'Donnell/Beam (SCW) Def. Talton/Marsh (WAT) 9-7
Speagle/Worsley (SCW) Def. Trexler/Gantt (WAT) 8-6
Watauga 7
Alexander 2
Steele Neely (WAT) Def. Sam Law (AXC) 6-0, 6-0
Cody Talton (WAT) Def. Carson Davis (AXC) 6-0, 6-0
Bryant Carroll (WAT) Def. Eli Kerley (AXC) 6-1, 6-1
Jaxson Marsh (WAT) Def. Will Teague (AXC) 5-7, 6-0, 1-0 (13-11)
Sullivan Trexler (WAT) Def. Travis McCammon (AXC) 6-1, 6-2
Harrison Gantt (WAT) Def. Ayden White (AXC) 6-0, 6-2
Davis/Kerley (AXC) Def. Ward/Trexler (WAT) 8-2
Holland/Powell (WAT) Def. Christian Myers/Law (AXC) 8-4
McCammon/White (AXC) Def. Bartok/Benedetti (WAT) 8-5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.