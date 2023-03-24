Neely

Steele Neely powered through leg cramps in the deciding match at Hibriten. With Bryant Carroll, they won 8-0 to seal a 5-4 win.

 Photo by Philip Artus

MORGANTON, N.C. — The Watauga Pioneers boys' tennis team are now 4-4 on the season with wins over the Hibriten Panthers and the Freedom Patriots — both conference opponents 

On Tuesday, Watauga's No. 1 singles player Steele Neely survived a tough match — and severe leg cramps — to help lead the his team to a 5-4 conference win at Hibriten on Tuesday.

