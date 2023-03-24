MORGANTON, N.C. — The Watauga Pioneers boys' tennis team are now 4-4 on the season with wins over the Hibriten Panthers and the Freedom Patriots — both conference opponents
On Tuesday, Watauga's No. 1 singles player Steele Neely survived a tough match — and severe leg cramps — to help lead the his team to a 5-4 conference win at Hibriten on Tuesday.
Five of the six singles matches against the Panthers were decided by third set tie-breakers. Hibriten secured three of these while Watauga took two (Steele Neely and Sullivan Trexler). Only Cody Talton was able to win easily, producing a dominant performance at the No. 2 position.
This meant that Watauga needed to win two of the 3 doubles lines. Cody Talton and Stryker Ward won 8-3 on the second doubles line, while Jaxson March and Sullivan Trexler were defeated 8-5 on the third line. The final match would decide the overall winners. Neely and Bryant Carroll played some outstanding doubles to cruise to an 8-0 win.
"It was a strong team performance. Everyone fought for every point. Cody was outstanding, and Steele showed his willingness to do everything in his power to get us across the line," Watauga head coach David Peeler said.
On Thursday, March 23, the Pioneers collected a resounding win over the Freedom Patriots down in Morganton. There, Watauga secured the win early on in the contest by dominating the singles section.
Only Watauga freshman Jaxson Marsh was troubled by Patriot opponent Noah Hawkins (So.). Marsh and Hawkins split their first two sets, with Marsh winning the tie-breaker 10-6.
The Pioneers had rebounded from a loss to Hickory High on Monday where Watauga played well against an excellent team in the Red Tornadoes, but in the end went down 8-1.
Up next for team team are the Ashe County Huskies in a match on Tuesday, March 28. Start time is set for 4 p.m.
