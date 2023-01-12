WD Sports Logo

 By Sarah Moon

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Watauga Pioneers boy's basketball team traveled out for a conference game to Alexander Central to take on the Cougars, where the home team won 47-66.

The Pioneers (7-8, 1-1 NWC) got hit by a flurry of made baskets from Alexander Central (10-4, 2-0) in the last five minutes of the first quarter, as the home team established a 17-6 by the end of the period. Avery Cook was the man with the hot hand for the Cougars,, netting a game-high 23.

