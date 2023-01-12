TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Watauga Pioneers boy's basketball team traveled out for a conference game to Alexander Central to take on the Cougars, where the home team won 47-66.
The Pioneers (7-8, 1-1 NWC) got hit by a flurry of made baskets from Alexander Central (10-4, 2-0) in the last five minutes of the first quarter, as the home team established a 17-6 by the end of the period. Avery Cook was the man with the hot hand for the Cougars,, netting a game-high 23.
Watauga got their offense clicking in the second frame, but Central was able to continue right where they had left off as well. The Cougars had a motion offense that they executed well, often in possession for lengthy amounts of time, and usually able to find a cutter inside the lane for a basket. The teams went to the locker room with Alexander Central up, 22-37.
In the second half, the Pioneers opted to take more 3-point shots in an effort to close the gap with the Cougars. For a time, the plan worked. However, on the other end of the court Alexander Central's methodical offense was difficult to stop, and although by the final buzzer Watauga would nail 10 shots from deep, their comeback attempt fell short. Senior wing Wyatt Keller was the main provider on offense for the Pioneers as he ht five of his team's 10 total 3-pointers.
The Cougars were able to continue their attacks inside through their motion offense, and even when the Pioneers collapsed into the paint, Alexander Central seemed to pull out opportune offensive rebounds or occasional baskets from behind the arc.
By the end of the game, the Pioneers were dealt a 47-66 loss to move them to 1-1 in conference play. Next up on the docket for Watauga are the Hibriten Panthers (8-7, 1-1) inside Lentz-Eggers Gymnasium on Thursday, Jan. 12. The boys varsity game is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m.
Prior to the varsity game on Tuesday, the JV Pioneer boys squared off with the JV Cougars — where the home team narrowly won that matchup as well, 37-42. Cade Keller scored a game-high 17 points for Watauga, with the JV Pioneers now at 9-5 overall this season.
