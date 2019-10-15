GRAY, Tenn. — The Watauga boys’ cross-country team had three runners finish in the top seven of the boys’ varsity 47th annual Trailblazer Invitational hosted by Daniel Boone High School.
Watauga’s Avery Cannon finished second in the 5K event with a time of 16 minutes, 12.10 seconds. The Pioneers’ Gavin Sweeney finished in fourth place with a time of 16:21.60, while teammate Caleb Coatney was seventh with a time of 16:51.40.
Charlotte Myers Park’s Maddon Muhammad won the race with a time of 16:12.10.
The Pioneers had three more runners reach the top 15. Korben Anderson finished 13th with a time of 17:18.10, while Ethan Turner was 14th with a time of 17:19.40. Caleb Cox was 15th with a time of 12:22.50.
Watauga girls’ cross-country
GRAY, Tenn. — The Watauga girls’ cross-country team finished with two runners in the top 10 in the girls’ varsity division of the 47th annual Trailblazer Invitational hosted by Daniel Boone High School.
Sophia Ritter finished fifth in the division with a time of 19:43.0. Olivia McAnulty was seventh with a time of 19:47.4, while freshman Gwendolyn Anderson was 15th with a time of 20:42.8. Riley Fowler was 27th overall with a time of 21:17.6.
Watauga finished second in the division with 81 points. Dobyns-Bennett of Johnson City, Tenn. won with 43 points, including claiming three of the four top positions.
Watauga junior varsity
GRAY, Tenn. — Holt Hastings finished 14th in the junior varsity race of the Trailblazer Invitational. Hastings finished with a time of 18:28.40.
Spencer Cathey was 17th with a time of 18:35.30, while Sam Stokes was 22nd with a time of 18:47.30. Ethan Cannon was 25th with a time of 18:50, Jimmy Brown was 27th with a time of 18:57.40 and Will Curtis was 29th with a tie of 10:01.
The Pioneers finished third in the event with 101 points. Myers Park won with 33 points and Hardin Valley Academy was second with 51 points.
Watauga’s girls’ junior varsity finished second with 65 points. Myers Park won the girls’ team event with 19 points and Asheville was third with 66 points.
Watauga’s Brianna Anderson was second in the race with a time of 21:44.50. Ella Triplett was ninth with a time of 23:02.70 and Andriana Rink was 18th with a time of 23:46.70.
In the boys’ middle school race, which was a two-mile run, Watauga’s Will Bradbury took ninth with a time of 11:54.2. Collin Anderson was 15th with a time of 12:06.5 and Alex Gremmell was 30th with a time of 12:51.9.
Watauga finished sixth with 144 points in the team totals. West View of Morrisville, Tenn., won with 51 points.
Watauga’s Rachel Cathey finished second in the girls’ middle school race with a time of 12:53.1. Rowena Brown was 13th with a time of 14:22.2, and Sydney Moretz was 20th with a time of 14:42.5.
Watauga’s girls finished second with 59 points. West View from Morristown, Tenn., won the event with 27 points. East Ridge was third with 61 points.
