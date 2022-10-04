BOONE — On Monday, Oct. 3, the Watauga boys soccer team welcomed the Hibriten Panthers to Jack Groce Stadium for a key conference matchup.

Hibriten is the team with the best overall record in the conference at 10-2-3, and a conference record of 2-1. The Pioneers sit at 4-8-1 (2-1 conference) after intentionally scheduling a difficult non-conference lineup for themselves to help challenge the squad and prepare for conference games.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.