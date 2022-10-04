BOONE — On Monday, Oct. 3, the Watauga boys soccer team welcomed the Hibriten Panthers to Jack Groce Stadium for a key conference matchup.
Hibriten is the team with the best overall record in the conference at 10-2-3, and a conference record of 2-1. The Pioneers sit at 4-8-1 (2-1 conference) after intentionally scheduling a difficult non-conference lineup for themselves to help challenge the squad and prepare for conference games.
Monday’s match was marred by periods of frequent fouls by both teams, and parts of the match became somewhat heated due to controversial calls and and non-calls.
The first half of the game saw the two teams test each other with probing attacks that often came to an end without a shot on goal from either side. Defense, ball retention and controlling the tempo of the game became the theme, as neither squad seemed able to break down the other for nearly a half an hour of the first half.
However, in the 29th minute, sophomore forward Curtis Sevensky broke free down the left flank and sent a cross toward the Hibriten penalty area. The ball sailed toward the back post, where it was met by senior forward Emmit Coffey who was waiting to slot it home to put the Pioneers up 1-0.
After halftime, the play on the field was more of the same with frequent fouls stopping play with increasing regularity. Hibriten’s attacks and attempts to win the ball became more aggressive and desperate, which was partially a cause of the fouls.
Although Hibriten continued to apply pressure, the Watauga squad was able to maintain possession and had control of the ball the majority of the second half to secure the victory against a top conference opponent.
Each goalkeeper made five saves on the night, with junior Kyle Painter keeping a clean sheet for the Pioneers, and Hibriten’s junior Kenyan Ferguson only allowing one goal.
The Pioneers next match will be another home game against the Freedom Patriots of Morganton, NC. That game will be played on Wednesday, Oct. 5, with varsity kick off scheduled for 6 p.m.
Team statistics:
Watauga — Hibriten
Goals: 1-0
Shots (on goal): 7(6)-7(5)
Saves: 5-5
Corners: 3-1
Fouls: 9-4
Cards(Y/R): 1/0-1/0
Also on the night, the Watauga JV Pioneers defeated the Hibriten JV Panthers by a score of 3-0. The three goal scorers and their teammates that provided the assists were:
{li dir=”auto”}Lucas Strong assisted by Alex Aguilar{/li}{li dir=”auto”}Ben Myers assisted by Lucas Hamilton{/li}{li dir=”auto”}Ben Myers assisted by Lucas Hamilton{/li}
