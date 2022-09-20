BOONE — The Watauga boy’s soccer team (2-7-1, 0-0 conference) continued their stretch of difficult opponents on Monday, Sept. 19, as the Pioneers hosted the Ardrey Kell Knights (6-3-1, 4-0) — who are ranked as the No. 72 high school soccer team in North Carolina.
This match came only four days after Watauga traveled away to Davidson Day (8-3-1, 1-0) on Thursday, Sept. 15. In that match, the Pioneers battled back from a 3-0l deficit to claw out a draw. The Patriots of Davidson are currently ranked as the No. 74 best team in the state, according to MaxPreps.
Monday night’s home contest did not feature a comeback of the sort that the Pioneers might have hoped to achieve. The Knights walked away with a 4-0 victory after the physical and foul-filled game.
Watauga goalkeeper Kyle Painter had a solid game, registering 10 saves out of 14 shots on goal, despite the loss. He also collected several through-balls and communicated frequently with teammates.
With only two referees available — despite a typical minimum of three for a soccer match — the game promised to be unusual from the outset.
The odd circumstances held true throughout from start to finish — beginning with the Knights being awarded a penalty in the very first minute of the game from a far-flung distant sideline judge — and ending with two Ardrey Kell players being sent off the pitch in the closing minutes after both accumulated two yellow cards respectively.
Although Watauga has now accumulated seven losses on the season, the Pioneers lost by one goal in five of those games. The Pioneer defense has only conceded more than two goals in a match three times this year, including the last two matches against very highly rated opposition.
Head coach Josh Honeycutt spoke about how these non-conference games against very skilled opposition were intentionally scheduled to prepare the team for the rest of the season.
“You want to play the best caliber teams you can. I learned that as a player under Doug Kidd when he was here,” Honeycutt said. “I’m going to schedule the best teams in the state. Whether we win, we lose or we tie — like we did at Davidson Day School the other day — we’re playing the best competition we can and it’s making us better.”
The Pioneers will have one more chance to play a top-tier non-conference team before conference play begins. Up next on the docket are the Cox Mill Chargers (8-0-4, 2-0-1), hailing from Concord, North Carolina. The Chargers are ranked as the No. 3 overall team in the state. That game will be at home in Jack Groce Stadium, on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
