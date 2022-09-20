BOONE — The Watauga boy’s soccer team (2-7-1, 0-0 conference) continued their stretch of difficult opponents on Monday, Sept. 19, as the Pioneers hosted the Ardrey Kell Knights (6-3-1, 4-0) — who are ranked as the No. 72 high school soccer team in North Carolina.

This match came only four days after Watauga traveled away to Davidson Day (8-3-1, 1-0) on Thursday, Sept. 15. In that match, the Pioneers battled back from a 3-0l deficit to claw out a draw. The Patriots of Davidson are currently ranked as the No. 74 best team in the state, according to MaxPreps.

Painter save vs Ardrey Kell

Watauga goalkeeper Kyle Painter makes a save on Monday evening against the Knights of Ardrey Kell.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.