ASHEVILLE, NC — The Watauga Pioneers boy's varsity basketball team took on the T.C. Roberson Rams on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and won emphatically, 61-40, to bounce back after a string of losses.

Although the game was played away in Asheville, the Pioneers (4-5) were not put off as they came out strong against the Rams (2-8) in the first quarter to go up 15-11. Wyatt Keller (Sr.) splashed home two 3-pointers and Jackson Pryor (Jr.) had five points. Both helped Watauga seize a lead that they never relinquished.

Jackson layup.jpg

Jackson Pryor (#20) leaps for a basket, en route to landing 14 points in the game against the T.C. Roberson Rams.
Cade Keller corner.jpg

Cade Keller (#14) shield the ball from a Rams opponents in a game on Dec. 21.

