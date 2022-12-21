ASHEVILLE, NC — The Watauga Pioneers boy's varsity basketball team took on the T.C. Roberson Rams on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and won emphatically, 61-40, to bounce back after a string of losses.
Although the game was played away in Asheville, the Pioneers (4-5) were not put off as they came out strong against the Rams (2-8) in the first quarter to go up 15-11. Wyatt Keller (Sr.) splashed home two 3-pointers and Jackson Pryor (Jr.) had five points. Both helped Watauga seize a lead that they never relinquished.
In the second quarter, guard Wyatt Kohout (Jr.) caught fire on his way to scoring a game-high 17 points. Kohout hit jumpers as well as scored inside the paint — often through contact, earning free throws to tack on to his tally. Aiding Kohout were Keller and Grant Morrison (Sr.) who dropped 3-pointers to send the Pioneers to halftime up 34-20.
Kohout's hot streak continued past the break as he notched 10 in the third frame. Watauga's assists and rebounds were relatively spread out, but Morrison and Maddox Greene (So.) were the leaders in that category with four each. Morrison's often came from work inside the post, while Greene delivered dimes in transition.
The Pioneers shared workload was effective as they ended the game 61-40, with T.C. Roberson unable to bridge the gap. The team also experimented with different lineups from earlier games this season. Players coming off the bench — Morrison, Davis Hunt (Sr.) and Cole Horine (Sr.) chief among the beneficiaries — were given extended runs and helped contribute all across the statsheet.
Now climbing closer to a .500 record, Watauga will look to string together consecutive wins once the High County Holiday Classic basketball tournament starts on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The Pioneers will open tourney play against Forbush (1-9) at 7:30 p.m.
