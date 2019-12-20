BOONE — Watauga forward Jackson Earnhardt needed a first half to warm-up, which was just enough to find his shot.
When Earnhardt found his shot, he made sure to share it with visiting South Caldwell. Earnhardt made four of his five 3-point shots with the Spartans in the third quarter and sparked the Pioneers to a 70-50 victory at Lentz-Eggers Gym on Dec. 19.
Watauga (4-3, 1-0 Northwestern Conference) got 17 points from Earnhardt, who lifted the Pioneers from a 24-21 halftime lead to a 48-37 lead with the help of a 10-2 run.
“My teammates kept giving me the ball and I was open,” Earnhardt, who battled he flu earlier in the week, said. “They were just falling.”
Watauga could not completely shake South Caldwell (1-7, 0-1), which trailed the Pioneers 58-48 with 4:17 left in the game.
Watauga made its move by closing out the game with a 12-2 run.
“We weren’t in foul trouble, but we were fouling a lot,” Watauga coach Laura Barry said. “For him to be able to make those threes was really helpful. We found a good job finding him and ran some plays for him, but he was looking to shoot because he was feeling it.”
Watauga forced five South Caldwell turnovers during the stretch and got six points from Andrew Freeman and six more from James Privette during the run.
Freeman also scored 17 points and Jaiden Bond finished with 12 points. Freeman, Jake Sears, Bennett Ricker an Isaac Greer all made 3-point shots, giving the Pioneers nine in the game.
Barry said the Pioneers felt the momentum of making 3-pointers with improved play on the defensive end of the floor.
“When we’re shooting like this, our defense is so much better,” Barry said. “We are so much more energized and a lot of teams go like that.”
South Caldwell center Justin Eggers led all scorers with 18 points. Trey Ramsey added 15 points and Spencer Piercy scored seven points for the Spartans.
The win erased the memories of an 84-57 loss at Mountain Heritage on Dec. 10. Mountain Heritage jumped out to a 23-10 lead, played the Cougars even 28-28, but Mountain Heritage outscored the Pioneers 33-19 in the fourth quarter.
Bond led the Pioneers in scoring with 15 points and Ricker added 14 points. The Cougars’ Nathanial Ledford led all scorers with 21 points.
Watauga shrunk Mountain Heritage’s lead from 25-10 to 27-24, but trailed 42-29 at halftime. Ledford made five of his seven 3-pointers in the third quarter to spark a 21-5 run to close out the game.
Watauga, after playing East Surry on Dec. 20, plays at Mitchell on Dec. 31. The Pioneers also play Jan. 3 at Alexander Central until returning home Jan. 7 against McDowell.
Watauga 70, South Caldwell 50
South Caldwell 50 (1-7, 0-1)
Piercy 1 5-5 7, Tolbert 1 0-0 3, Collins 2 0-0 5, Ramsey 5 5-5 15, Kirby 1 0-2 2, Eggers 8 2-5 18, Kincaid 0 0-0 0, Hadschin 0 0-0 0, Seagle 0 0-0 0, Boys 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 7-14 50.
Watauga 70 (4-3, 1-0)
Bond 6 0-1 12, Freeman 6 4-5 17, Sears 2 0-00 5, Ricker 2 0-0 5, Greer 1 0-0 3, Earnhardt 6 0-2 17, Robbins 0 3-4 3, Martin 1 0-0 2, Privette 3 0-0 6, Ward 0 0-0 0, Hale 0 0-0 0, Perry 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 7-12 70.
South Caldwell 8 13 16 13 — 50
Watauga 11 13 24 22 — 70
3-point goals—South Caldwell 2 (Tolbert, Collins), Watauga 9 (Earnhardt 5, Greer, Ricker, Sears, Freeman). Total fouls—South Caldwell 15, Watauga 20. Fouled out—None. Technical fouls—None.
