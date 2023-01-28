BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers boy's basketball squad successfully defended their home court against the visiting South Caldwell Spartans on Friday, Jan. 27, with a 65-45 victory.
Watauga opened the first quarter with staunch defense as Jackson Pryor and Maddox Greene both collected steals that led to transition buckets for the Pioneers while Wyatt Kohout splashed home a triple to help build a 14-8 advantage.
"That's how we that's how we want to play," said Watauga head coach Bryson Payne. "That's how we practice. We want defense to be a staple of this program. And these guys are starting to see the results of that and starting to really buy into it, and so we're happy with the way the guys are playing, but we still gotta keep improving there too."
The Spartans countered with a 10-0 run to go ahead 18-14 over the home team, mostly powered by guard Connor Setzer, who paced his team with 16 points by the end of the game.
Watauga responded with a run of their own, helpfully driven by a block in transition by sophomore Josiah Railey as well as another steal by Pryor. For the Pioneers offensively, Grant Morrison netted multiple jumpers, including a 3-pointer. The Spartans however clawed back to within three points, making the halftime score 27-24.
Railey's defensive contributions have always been present this season, but his offensive game has also improved of the course of the season.
"In middle school, the only reason I played was my defense," Railey said. "I had no offensive game. So me and my dad, we went and worked out all summer. Worked on offense mainly. Dribble-drives and shooting. I really worked on shooting a lot."
Coming out of the break, Watauga's offense heavily featured shots from deep as the team hit five from downtown. Senior wing Wyatt Keller drained three of those treys, while Morrison and Kohout notched the other two. Greene and Pryor got in on the act to add six more points. Every pass seemed to be an assist that led to a 3-pointer.
"We want to be unselfish," Payne said, "the stat that we care the most about is the assist. e've got a lot of guys that can score the basketball. So any night we want as many guys as we can to get into double digits, and that makes us hard to plan for because we have so many guys that can score any given night. Like I told Keller 'keep shooting' and reminded him of his of his season shooting percentage to kind of let him know 'hey, the next one's gonna go in.' And so he kept shooting and once he saw one go in, that's all he needed."
The fourth quarter showcased the Pioneers clutch free throw shooting as the home team went 13-of-15. South Caldwell started fouling quite early, but a cadre of Watauga shooters made their shots from the charity stripe. Morrison, Greene and Railey were joined by senior Cole Horine and freshman Cade Keller in free-throw duty.
Greene had six points in the final quarter on his way to a game-high 17 points. He also went 7-of-8 from the line.
"I'm confident because we practice free throws. We do that a lot," said Greene. "Every time I'm at the line, I'm confident that I'm gonna make it every time I get up there."
Up next for Watauga is another home game against the Alexander Central Cougars (13-6, 4-2) on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Tipoff is set for 7:45 p.m.
