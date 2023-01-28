BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers boy's basketball squad successfully defended their home court against the visiting South Caldwell Spartans on Friday, Jan. 27, with a 65-45 victory.

Watauga opened the first quarter with staunch defense as Jackson Pryor and Maddox Greene both collected steals that led to transition buckets for the Pioneers while Wyatt Kohout splashed home a triple to help build a 14-8 advantage.

Kohout drive

Wyatt Kohout (#4) attempts to drive past South Caldwell's Caleb Greene (#12).
Davis Hunt layup

Davis Hunt rises up to layup the ball in against South Caldwell on Jan. 27.
Railey fastbreak

Josiah Railey races ahead of Spartan defenders on a fastbreak.
Greene drive

Sophomore Maddox Greene led the Pioneers with 17 points against the Spartans.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.