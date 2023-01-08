HUDSON, NC — The Watauga Pioneers boy's basketball team took a trip down the mountain and beat the South Caldwell Spartans 51-44 on Friday, Jan. 8, with a late fourth quarter push.

The Pioneers (7-7, 1-0 NWC) were looking to bounce back from a loss to non-conference opponent Central Davidson.

Morrison layup vs SC

Grant Morrison goes for the underhand layup against South Caldwell on Jan. 6.
Railey baseline drive vs SC

Josiah Railey (#12) starts to drive baseline against a Spartan defender on Jan. 6.
Greene dribble vs SC

Maddox Greene races downcourt in a game against South Caldwell on Jan. 6.

