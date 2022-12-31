BOONE — A game-tying rally fell just short as the Watauga Pioneers boys basketball team narrowly lost, 62-64, to the Apex Friendship Patriots in the final of the 2022 High Country Holiday Classic.
The Pioneers (6-6) had powered past the Pine Lake Preparatory Pride 79-62 in the semifinals of the tournament, while on the opposite side of the bracket Apex (7-4) dispatched Ashe County 71-36.
The contest opened with Watauga coming out hot, as forwards Grant Morrison (Sr.) and Jackson Pryor (Jr.) each earned “and-1” buckets inside to help the Pioneers shoot out to an early 10-0 lead. Morrison ended the night with a team-high 21 point while Pryor had 17.
After that 10-0 run by Watauga, Apex called a timeout to reset and were able to manage seven points by the end of the opening quarter to help give the Pioneers a 14-7 lead.
In the second quarter, Morrison and senior wing Wyatt Keller knocked down 3-point shots to help Watauga maintain their lead. With mere seconds left until halftime, the Pioneers had slightly extended their advantage to 31-23, but Patriots guard Drew Weschler landed a 3-pointer as time expired to cut Watauga’s lead to 31-26 at the break.
Apex came out of the halftime break prepared to chip away at the Pioneer margin, with the Patriot comeback mostly propelled by Terry Hicks (Sr.) who netted 12 of his 14 points in the third quarter alone.
For Watauga, a pair of Keller 3-pointers staved off Apex for a time, while Pryor worked well inside as he gathered difficult rebounds and provided hard-earned baskets — usually through contact. A Pryor “and-1” gave the Pioneers a slight 46-43 lead just before the end of the frame.
However, once more Weschler popped up for the Patriots to hit a second buzzer-beating 3-pointer to even things up at 46-46 heading into the fourth quarter — this was the first tied score since tipoff.
A couple of calls went Apex’s way in the first few minutes of the quarter, as they took their first lead of the contest, creating a six-point gap, 46-52. Watauga sophomore guard Maddox Greene landed his first bucket to cut it to four points. A few minutes later Wyatt Kohout splashed a 3-pointer from the wing to the delight of the fans, pulling the home-team within one, 55-56, with just more than a minute left.
The Pioneers had to begin fouling to stop the clock, but the Patriots went 8-for-8 from the line to close out the game.
"Apex did a really good job of hitting free throws down the stretch," said Watauga head coach Bryson Payne, "not allowing us to really cut the lead. I thought for the most part we did really well. There were a couple of hiccups where we lost our man and gave up some open shots. Honestly, they (Apex) were very patient on offense, they worked us quite a bit, set a lot of screens. We had some foul trouble early, and that took us out of our rhythm a little bit."
Watauga kept the effort up to the very end though — Pryor had a steal on an inbounds pass under his own basket, laying it in through a foul to pull within two, 58-60.
Apex landed two more free throws to go up 58-62, but then Morrison was fouled on a 3-point attempt, giving his team a chance. The Watauga forward went 2-of-3 at the line, just barely missing the third, putting the scoreline at 60-62.
Another two free throws made by Apex gave them a 60-64 advantage with 12 seconds to go.
Watauga sprinted down the court and attempted to fire home a quick 3-pointer, but the shot fell just shy. A mad scramble for the ball ensued, and Kohout ended up with it, laying it in for two as the buzzer sounded and the game finished with a final score of 62–64.
"I'm proud of the way the guys played, they played hard," Payne said. "We didn't shoot great, but were still able to score. We were able to get inside and get some baskets. We're just trying to get better every time we come out. I feel like over the past three days we have done that. I think we've gotten better. Our goal is to compete in the conference and so that's what we're trying to do — get to that point. And I think we're making progress."
After the thrilling end, the two exhausted teams shook hands and were each presented with their trophies. The All-Tournament team was announced, and then the Watauga Pioneers were named the 2022 High Country Holiday Classic runners-up. Finally, the Apex Patriots were presented with their first-place trophy.
The Pioneers have a short 3-day break, and will next hit the courts in their final non-conference game against the Central Davidson Spartans (9-4). That game will take place down in Lexington, NC on Jan. 3, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m.
2022 High Country Holiday Classic
All-Tournament Team
- Graham Reece — Johnson County
- Jacob Boyles — Forbush
- LJ Smith — Hickory Christian
- Luke Staten — Central Davidson
- Jake Grubb — Ashe County
- Lucas Strickfaden — Pine Lake
- Grant Morrison — Watauga
- Drew Weschler — Apex
Tournament MVP
Noah Toster — Apex
Scoring 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F
Watauga 14 17 15 16 62
Apex Fr. 7 19 20 18 64
Watauga Player Statistics
- Grant Morrison — 21 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk
- Jackson Pryor — 17 pts, 7 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl, 2 blk
- Wyatt Keller — 11 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast
- Wyatt Kohout — 8 pts, 1 reb, 2 ast
- Maddox Greene — 3 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl
- Josiah Railey — 2 pts
- Cole Horine — 2 reb
