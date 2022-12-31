Grant Morrison stretch HCHC final vs Noah Toster

Grant Morrison (#3) stretches for a layup, and is fouled on the made shot by Apex's Noah Toster (#4).

BOONE — A game-tying rally fell just short as the Watauga Pioneers boys basketball team narrowly lost, 62-64, to the Apex Friendship Patriots in the final of the 2022 High Country Holiday Classic.

The Pioneers (6-6) had powered past the Pine Lake Preparatory Pride 79-62 in the semifinals of the tournament, while on the opposite side of the bracket Apex (7-4) dispatched Ashe County 71-36.

Horine HCHC final

Cole Horine (#5) leaps for a layup attempt, as Apex Friendship's Kendall Lanier (#12) contests the shot.
HCHC 6 Jackson Pryor

Jackson Pryor goes for the layup against two Apex players. 
HCHC 7 Wyatt Keller

Wyatt Keller shots a three over an Drew Weschler of Apex Friendship on Dec. 30.
HCHC 9 Maddox Greene 2

Maddox Greene speed downcourt against Apex. 

