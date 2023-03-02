MORGANTON, N.C. — The Watauga Pioneers boy's lacrosse team secured their first win in almost five years with a 6-5 overtime victory against the Patton Panthers in their 2023 season opener.
"It was complete bedlam. You would have thought we won the state championship," head coach Matt Carpenter said. "Our team cleared the benches, jumping up and down and screaming and carrying the goalie around. It was good for the guys to get that and it's certainly going to be a good confidence builder for them."
The Pioneers (1-0, 1-0 Mountain Foothills Conference) last won a game on April 10, 2018 in a 9-2 home win versus the Freedom Patriots.
Since then, the program has been plagued with issues. Like nearly every sport, COVID-19 derailed the team, but unlike other sports in Watauga County, lacrosse had no JV teams nor middle school teams to use to restart the program.
"Last year was the reboot, post-COVID," Carpenter said. "We started last year with only three guys who had ever had a stick in their hands before. We were completely green. Though we lost every game, we had a great time and we learned a ton and were much improved."
This season, the Pioneers have a roster with 17 returning players, all with at least one year of experience. Feb. 28, Watauga used that experience to good effect, taking an early 1-0 lead off a goal by junior Dury Womack.
The Panthers responded in kind, though, first tying the game at 1-1, before sneaking a few clever underhanded goals past Pioneer goalkeeper Asher Abrams to take a 3-1 advantage by the end of the first quarter. Abrams officially tallied six saves in the game.
"They recorded six saves," Abrams said. "I feel like I may have gotten like one or two more unrecorded that just hit me and they didn't see it. But I mean, (Patton) only made five points in and even if I just stopped six that's above a 50% denial rate."
Each team scored one more in the second period to send the squads to the locker rooms at halftime with Patton holding a 4-2 margin. Isaiah "Bruce" Link scored the second Watauga goal to narrow the gap.
"We were man down," Link said. "I saw him coming down. I thought 'well, free shot, man down, might as well take it' and I slung it and put it bottom left corner."
Despite being down three at one point — and down 4-2 at halftime — Link explained that no one had checked out of the game mentally.
"No one was demoralized when we went down," Link said. "In fact, more guys got hyped up. We've wanted this for a long time. It's been five years man. We got hungry and we were starving for the win. And then we went on and we got it, and at no point was anybody's head down."
Coming out of the break, the Pioneers first tightened up their defense, as the third quarter passed by with neither team scoring a goal.
With a newly solidified defensive base to work out from, Watauga started hunting again for shots up top, and Link popped up again to deliver his second goal. Moments later, lefty attacker Josh Adams scored to tie the game, 4-4.
"We were driving down the sideline," Adams said. "I got the pass and I saw that there were two defenders ahead of me. Then I saw an open lane, so I took it and drove past both of them and I ended up right in front of the goalie, and I just put up a jump shot right over his head."
The Pioneers were not satisfied yet, however, as Womack again showed his stuff by netting a shot with mere minutes left to play, sending the Watauga bench wild as the Pioneers took the lead late, 5-4.
Watauga again won the ensuing face off and had a chance to hold possession and run the clock out, but an excitable shot went wide of the Panthers goal. This allowed the home team's keeper to collect the ball and lob it to his outfield.
With 30 seconds left, a Patton shot from deep found its way past Abrams, whose vision was obscured by players in front of him.
"When that ball went in, I got irritated with myself," Abrams said, "because I knew that we were going to go into overtime now. And there was a chance that we could lose and if we had, I would have felt like that would have been my fault."
Abrams' fears were allayed when Watauga won the opening face off in overtime, and immediately got forward on an attack.
Extra time in lacrosse is sudden death so whichever team scores first takes the victory.
Adams ended up with the final shot, and he detailed how it came about.
"We won the face off and we were just running down the field and unfortunately we lost the ball," Adams said, "but then (Patton) messed up their paths and went out of bounds. Right after that, we take it down the field and Cade Maiden shot it. Patton's goalie blocked it, but it deflected off of his chest and ended up right next to the goal and I just came in right and raked it in."
The Pioneer sideline confusion at what had just occurred turned into jubilation as the team realized what they had just done: win a game for the program for the first time in almost five years.
For a team to claw back in such a fashion would take real determination from any team, but this win felt extra special.
"Over on the sideline, we weren't sure if it went in," Carpenter said. "We couldn't see anything. We were like 'Did it go in?' and suddenly everybody was jumping around and acting like a lunatic, and that's when we knew."
With their season opening win — and first win in five years — under their belts, the Pioneers can ride that high heading into their next game against the Asheville Cougars on Thursday, Mar. 1. face off for that game is set for 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.