lacrosse huddle

Pioneers boys lacrosse players touch their sticks in a huddle ritual.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

MORGANTON, N.C. — The Watauga Pioneers boy's lacrosse team secured their first win in almost five years with a 6-5 overtime victory against the Patton Panthers in their 2023 season opener.

"It was complete bedlam. You would have thought we won the state championship," head coach Matt Carpenter said. "Our team cleared the benches, jumping up and down and screaming and carrying the goalie around. It was good for the guys to get that and it's certainly going to be a good confidence builder for them."

practice after first win in five years

Jace Burke, Kade Maiden, Josh Adams and Jesus Ruiz surround coach Matt Carpenter, who led the Pioneers to their first win in nearly five years on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

