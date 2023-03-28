DURHAM, N.C. — The Watauga Pioneer boys’ lacrosse team played three games in three days from March 23-25, going 2-1 and landing in third place at the inaugural Kirkley Cup tournament in Durham.
The Pioneers (3-6, 2-5 Mountain Foothills Conference) opened play last week on Thursday with a thrilling 8-7 comeback win over conference rivals Patton (0-7 MFC), before heading out to Durham on Friday.
There, Watauga opened the tourney by falling to hosts and eventual champions in the Riverside Pirates, 8-6. The Pioneers wrapped up their busy week by defeating the Northern Durham Knights 8-6 to claim third place at the first-ever Kirkley Cup.
The Kirkley Cup was hosted by Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, in honor of retired lacrosse coach Jim Kirkley, who coached Riverside from 1993 to 2009.
Watauga head coach Matt Carpenter, who played under Kirkley, revealed how crucial Kirkley was to the growth of lacrosse in the Tarheel State.
“Kirkley coached Riverside to four state championships in five years from 1998 to 2002, and I was on the front end of that,” Carpenter said. “There was no lacrosse in middle school, but Kirkley somehow took a ragtag bunch of knuckleheads and turned us into a state championship team with three All-Americans within four years, which is ridiculous. Now that I’m coaching, I can’t fathom pulling that off, but he did. He’s just an incredible guy.”
The tournament was only open to teams with coaches who had previously played at Riverside.
Over time, many Riverside lacrosse alumni have settled into coaching positions themselves, eventually reconnecting and realizing an idea of a tournament to honor their coach.
“Four of us are now are head coaches of lacrosse teams in North Carolina — Riverside, Northern Durham, Cary and then me here at Watauga. We’re holding a tournament with those four teams only this first year, but it’s going to at least double next year.”
Kirkley had retired to live out in Montana, but flew back to Durham to present the trophy on the final day of the tourney on Saturday, March 25.
Back on Thursday however, the Pioneers had a challenge on their hands. After previously defeating the Patton Panthers during a 6-5 overtime game in the season opener on Feb. 28, Watauga found themselves at home, down 4-2 to Patton at halftime.
“Coach Carpenter told us ‘we’re playing better, we’re just down after a couple of bad goals’ and coach told us ‘keep playing the way you know you can play and start shooting more,” Pioneer forward Kade Maiden said.
Despite Carpenter’s reassuring words, the Panthers managed to get another goal in the opening minute of the third quarter to stretch their lead to three goals, 5-2. Watauga did not give up, however, and took Carpenter’s message of “shoot more” to heart.
The first Pioneer goal came approximately one-and-and-half minutes into the second half, and suddenly the floodgates opened. During the third quarter, Watauga scored five goals to mount a furious comeback to take the lead. With each score, the Pioneer mood on the sideline was lifted and buoyed, culminating in wild cheers after tying the game and then going on to take the lead.
Up 7-5 heading into the fourth quarter, the Pioneers immediately knew that they were not out of the woods yet after Patton got another goal to close within one, 7-6.
Watauga nabbed another goal back to stretch their advantage to two before the Panthers made a supreme effort to claw back to 8-7 in the closing stages. With 45 seconds left to go, Patton had another clear shot in on goal, but the Panther forward decided to pass instead of shooting, and the pass was well behind his target.
After Patton recollected the ball from out of bounds, the Watauga defense did not allow another such chance to materialize. A final wild Panther shot bounced over the goal at the buzzer, sealing the game’s 8-7 scoreline.
Up next for Watauga will be an away match against the Asheville Cougars on Tuesday, March 28, followed by a home game versus the Hickory Red Tornadoes on Tuesday, April 4. That game will be played at Leigh Cooper Wallace Field, with start time set for 5 p.m.
