HUDSON — South Caldwell's boys varsity basketball team took control against visiting Watauga early in opening quarter on Jan. 27 — and kept it, running away for a 56-44 win against the Pioneers in Northwestern Conference play.
"They may us do whatever they wanted us to do and we did it," said Watauga head coach Bryson Payne in speaking to reporters after the game. "We didn't shoot very well. South Caldwell wanted us to shoot contested shots and we shot contested shots. Consequently, we had a very low percentage and they rebounded well, too. They did what they needed to do to win and we didn't. We kind of let them do it, whatever they wanted."
Watauga was challenged inside by the Spartans' 6-7 power forward Trey Ramsey, who proved a powerful presence in the paint, and 6-5 junior forward Tyler Eggers.
The Pioneers have some size, too, in a very athletic 6-4 senior Isaiah Shirley, 6-5 sophomore Jackson Pryor, and 6-5 senior Jonah Martin, so Payne largely dismissed the notion that the Spartans had a size advantage.
"They are big and they are definitely the biggest team in the Northwestern Conference, but we have some size, too. We did a better job in the second half after making some adjustments, but No. 24, Ramsey, really hurt us in the first half. He did just about anything he wanted to do. In the second half, we did a better job of slowing him down but in the end they did whatever they wanted to do and we did whatever they wanted us to do."
Getting the ball inside to Ramsey had a lot of merit for the Spartans as a strategy to put Watauga on its heels. Ramsey made 15 of his game-high 25 points in the first quarter, accounting for all but one of South Caldwell's 16 points in the opening stanza. And as Watauga figured out how to slow down Ramsey, Eggers became another inside option for the Spartans and scored all of his 13 total points in the final three periods.
For the Pioneers, seniors Ben Hale and Shirley provided all 11 Watauga points in the first quarter. Hale finished with a team-high 16 points in the game, while Shirley and Martin were the only other Pioneers to make double figures in scoring, each with 10.
All in all, it was a big man's game. Each teams tallied three 3-pointers. Watauga made good on 12 of 17 foul shots (71 percent), while South Caldwell was successful on 13 of 17 from the charity stripe (76 percent).
Now 5-11 overall, 1-3 in Northwestern Conference play, the Pioneers next take on Hibriten (8-9, 2-3) in rare Saturday matchup on Jan. 29, in Lenoir, a rescheduled game due to the adverse weather of late.
At 4-1 in conference play, Alexander Central and Freedom are tied at the top of the NWC standings, with South Caldwell in third place.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
- SOC - Trey Ramsey (25)
- SOC - Tyler Eggers (13)
- WAT - Ben Hale (16)
- WAT - Isaiah Shirley (10)
- WAT - Jonah Martin (10)
- SOC - Jordan Batley (6)
- SOC - Nick Everhart (6)
- SOC - Cotton Smith (4)
- WAT - Wyatt Keller (3)
- WAT - Micah Turbett (3)
- SOC - Kaleb Isenhour (2)
- WAT - Carson Warren (1)
- WAT - Jackson Pryor (1)
