BOONE — A collective spirited effort from the Watauga Pioneers boys basketball team led to a dominant victory over the Forbush Falcons 73-24 in the first round of the High Country Holiday Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
The Pioneers (5-5) came into the matchup after halting a five-game losing streak with a win against T.C. Roberson on Dec. 21. The Falcons (1-11) were on a six-game skid and were looking to turn things around.
"Some of those losses we've had, I felt like we played well," said head coach Bryson Payne. "We just didn't hit shots. And so we're just trying to get some confidence in each other and kind of work on sharing the basketball, and that's helped us these past couple of games. Also, our non-conference schedule is really tough. We play a lot of really good teams. So we were trying to use those experiences just to improve and get better each time we come out."
Watauga changed up their rotations in the lineup as they were missing sophomore guard Josiah Railey, and the shift paid big dividends early on.
Senior forward Grant Morrison started off the game strong, using drives and slashing cuts into the paint to net himself a quick eight points in the first quarter. Meanwhile, 6’6” junior forward Jackson Pryor gobbled up rebounds for second chance buckets, on the way to a double-double (11 points, 11 rebounds).
Watauga freshman guard Cade Keller played well in the quarter as well, garnering five points en route to a game-high 15. Keller's operation of the offense provided a spark for the Pioneers throughout the game, and helped power his team to a commanding 30-9 at the end of the first quarter.
"I just felt good from as soon as I was in," Keller said. "I knocked down my first shot and then felt good the rest of the night really. I was just trying to provide energy for the team."
Cade Keller revealed that the practice the players put in and the lessons from the coaches got them to this point.
"We have morning shoot-a-rounds on the day of the games and we've practiced all this week leading up to today. Our coaches have talked about taking care of our bodies," Keller said, "staying hydrated, eating right. All to keep our energy up for all three days of this tournament."
That jolt of energy from Keller seemed to work as the second quarter saw Watauga’s scoring load shouldered equally across the squad with eight different players getting on the scoreboard in that quarter to help the Pioneers establish a 55-16 margin at the halftime break.
With such a dominant advantage, Watauga was able to allow extended run for bench players in the second half while allowing the other players a chance to rest up for future games in the tournament.
Cade Keller, along with forwards Pryor, Morgan Henry (Jr.) and Wyatt Keller (Sr.) extended the Pioneers lead out to 67-22. The home team ran their half-court offense smoothly while smothering the Falcons on defense. For Forbush, Pierce Sprague (Jr.) was the leading scorer with six points.
By the end of the night, Watauga’s boys closed shop with a dominant 73-24 win, rising to a .500 record in the process.
As a reward for their efforts, the Pioneers will face off against the Pine Lake Preparatory Pride (5-3) in the semifinals of the High Country Holiday Classic. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29.
Elsewhere in the brackets of the boys tournament, Pine Lake Prep defeated Hickory Christian Academy 86-69, Ashe County narrowly overcame Johnson County 59-57 and Apex Friendship won over Central Davidson 61-50.
