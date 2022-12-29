Pryor layup

Jackson Pryor lays the ball in through traffic while playing the Forbush Falcons on Dec. 28.

BOONE — A collective spirited effort from the Watauga Pioneers boys basketball team led to a dominant victory over the Forbush Falcons 73-24 in the first round of the High Country Holiday Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The Pioneers (5-5) came into the matchup after halting a five-game losing streak with a win against T.C. Roberson on Dec. 21. The Falcons (1-11) were on a six-game skid and were looking to turn things around.

Kohout layup

Wyatt Kohout goes in for a layup against Forbush on Dec. 28.
Cade Keller drive

Cade Keller drives towards the baseline against the Forbush Falcons.
Davis Hunt 3

Davis Hunt takes a 3-point shot against Forbush on Dec. 28.
Wyatt Keller 2hand layup

Wyatt Keller goes in for the two-handed layup while Forbush defenders look on.

