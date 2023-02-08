MORGANTON, N.C. — The Watauga Pioneers boy's basketball faced off against the Freedom Patriots on Tuesday, Feb. 7, with the home team taking the 64-62 victory in a dramatic back-and-forth affair.

The Pioneers (11-12, 4-5 NWC) had previously defeated the Patriots (18-4, 8-1) with an explosive 98-80 win in Boone on Jan. 17. That game is Freedom's only conference loss and was their first loss overall since Dec. 17.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.