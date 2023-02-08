MORGANTON, N.C. — The Watauga Pioneers boy's basketball faced off against the Freedom Patriots on Tuesday, Feb. 7, with the home team taking the 64-62 victory in a dramatic back-and-forth affair.
The Pioneers (11-12, 4-5 NWC) had previously defeated the Patriots (18-4, 8-1) with an explosive 98-80 win in Boone on Jan. 17. That game is Freedom's only conference loss and was their first loss overall since Dec. 17.
The scoring on Tuesday saw eight different lead changes and five separate ties spread throughout the contest. Rebounds were split evenly as Freedom collected 25 and Watauga snatched 23.
In a departure from the frantic end-to-end action of their first meeting, the two squads carefully probed each others defenses early. Pioneer forwards Jackson Pryor and Grant Morrison each nailed two baskets inside while wing Wyatt Keller splashed a triple, yet the Patriots still managed to pull ahead after the first quarter with a 14-11 margin.
Pryor would end the night as Watauga's highest scorer, delivering 22 points in a double-double effort. Pryor added 11 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 block to his final tally.
On the other end of the court, Freedom's Amore Connelly was the most potent Patriot threat on the offense, scoring 13 of his game-high 36 points in the second quarter.
Watauga kept pace with Connelly by sharing the scoring load as guards Cole Horine and Wyatt Kohout popped up on the scoresheet with five points apiece in the second frame, while point guard Maddox Greene also notched a basket. Despite their balanced efforts, Freedom managed to stretch their lead to a 34-29 gap as the teams headed to the locker rooms.
For much of the third quarter, the Patriots kept their five-point cushion, but late in third and early in the fourth quarter Watauga put together a 9-2 run. Morrison notched the first six points of the run with a short jumper and two clever layups inside on consecutive possessions.
Keller finished the run by draining a three from the corner to put the Pioneers up 47-46 with 6:40 left to play — Watauga's first lead since a Horine free throw put Watauga up 29-28 with 0:52 left in the second quarter.
Connelly responded with a floater inside to regain the Patriots lead, and from there the two team traded basket for a few minutes.
Picking back up at 51-50 with Freedom leading, Watauga again made a late run, going 7-0 as Keller nailed a three from the wing, Horine hit a pair of free throws at the stripe and Morrison sank a short jumper off the bounce to put the Pioneers up 57-51.
Freedom orchestrated their own run in kind with nine unanswered points as a Connelly "and-one" made it a 60-57 Patriots lead with only 1:35 left in the contest.
Pryor was the go-to man on the next play, dropping in a layup off a spin move with 1:16 on the clock.
Kohout poked the ball loose on defense moments later and chased the ball all the way down the court. As Kohout dove out-of-bounds in an attempt to save possession, his backwards fling went straight to Connelly, who was quickly fouled, making both free throws to put Freedom up 62-59.
After an unsuccessful Watauga possession led to a Connelly dunk on the other end, the Pioneers faced a 64-59 margin with 10 seconds to go. The inbound pass found the 6'6" Pryor at mid-court and the big man took a couple of steps and let loose a deep 3-pointer.
To the jubilant delight of the away fans, Pryor's heave found it's mark with a mere 1.5 seconds still on the clock. Freedom's subsequent inbounds play was errant, as the pass sailed out of bounds with 0.4 seconds showing.
Watauga still had a chance to force overtime with a tip-in play to Pryor, but the Patriots defense managed to guard the Pioneers attempt, as Freedom clung to their narrow 64-62 win. The two teams split the season series, with Watauga now out of the running for the conference title.
"I was very proud of the way our guys played," Watauga head coach Bryson Payne said. "I thought we played well, up until the last couple minutes of the game. I think that's really where it changed. It was kind of back-and-forth all game and basketball is a game of runs. They just made the last run. And we got some decent looks there towards the end, but they made a couple plays on defense and were able to close it out."
The last regular season opponents on the Pioneers docket are the Ashe County Huskies (9-14, 3-6). The Huskies will come to Lentz-Eggers Gymnasium on Friday, Feb. 10 with tipoff set for 7:45 p.m. Ashe County previously defeated Watauga 70-59 on Jan. 20 in West Jefferson.
Watauga 11 18 13 20 62
Freedom 14 20 12 18 64
Watauga stats:
- Jackson Pryor — 22 pts, 11 reb, 2 stl, 1 blk
- Grant Morrison — 14 pts, 1 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl
- Wyatt Keller — 12 pts, 5 reb, 1 stl, 1 blk
- Cole Horine — 7 pts, 1 reb, 2 ast
- Wyatt Kohout — 5 pts, 2 reb, 1 stl
- Maddox Greene — 2 pts, 1 reb, 4 ast
- Josiah Railey — 2 reb, 1 ast
Freedom stats:
- Amore Connelly — 36 pts
- Philly Harris — 9 pts
- Avery Pollard — 5 pts
- Kobe Johnson — 5 pts
- Dyson Dellinger — 3 pts
- Kayden Lytle — 2 pts
- Gavin McNaughton — 2 pts
- Max Taylor — 2 pts
