HUDSON, NC — The Watauga Pioneers boy's basketball team took a trip down the mountain and beat the South Caldwell Spartans 51-44 on Friday, Jan. 8, with a late fourth quarter push.
The Pioneers (7-7, 1-0 NWC) were looking to bounce back from a loss to non-conference opponent Central Davidson.
Watauga had a strong start in the first quarter — particularly from senior Wyatt Keller, who scored eight of his game-high 18 points in opening frame. The senior wing hit two 3-point shots and a short baseline jumper on his way to the eight points.
Keller mentioned how South Caldwell's unique gym, with its low angled ceilings, may have factored into his success.
"I play better with bigger crowds, I'm not going to lie. So I guess when a gym is small and compressed like this. It just echoes more, feels like a bigger crowd and I guess it just fuels me to play better when I have that energy," Keller said.
That energy helped power the Pioneers to an early 14-7 lead, but the second quarter saw the Spartans respond well to Watauga as the home team took a short 20-22 lead. Tyler Eggars and Tyler Cline were the main threats for South Caldwell, scoring 12 and 13, respectively. Keller drained a 3-pointer from the corner to give Watauga a narrow halftime lead, 23-22.
In the third quarter, the Pioneers extended their advantage slightly, as Keller hit another basket from behind the arc while fellow senior Wyatt Kohout netted seven points of his own to help Watauga gain a 36-33 lead.
A back-and-forth game started the fourth quarter as the teams traded buckets n the opening minutes.
From there, Watauga's 6-0 run to give themselves some breathing room, as senior forward Grant Morrison and sophomore guard Maddox Greene hit free throws while Keller hit his fifth and final triple of the night.
For South Caldwell, Eggars and Cline hit some late shots to start a comeback, but the Pioneers proved adept at keeping the ball safe, and were able to regularly dodge intentional foul attempts, burning precious time off the clock to squelch the Spartans efforts.
"I'm definitely pleased with the way that we finished the game," said Watauga head coach Bryon Payne. "They played hard. We struggled to finish around the rim a little bit at times, but ultimately, we did enough to win. And that's kind of the big thing is we just want to find a way to win, whenever we have to do each game. And so I was proud of the way they finished late in the game, I was proud of the way they took care of the basketball and were able to hit their free throws."
Watauga's Greene in particular came alive late in the fourth, scoring four of his eight points, but more importantly dribbling around and through South Caldwell's press defense and always finding an open teammate to pass to.
"I feel like we have got the team chemistry, as far as that goes — we practice hard every day and we have practiced those late game situations every day," Greene said. "I just saw space and was driving and doing whatever I can to help the team, like kicking the ball out to Wyatt, he had a bunch of threes, and to Grant."
That team chemistry has served the Pioneers well in weathering their difficult non-conference schedule. Now, with a win under their belt to open conference play, Watauga is well suited to make a run at winning the conference and qualifying for the playoffs.
Next up on the docket for the Pioneers will be an away game at Alexander Central High School — where the Cougars (9-4, 1-0) are undefeated on their home court this season, going 5-0 there. The boys varsity game is on Tuesday, Jan. 10 will start at 7:30 p.m.
Scoring 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F
Watauga 14 9 13 15 51
Sou. Cald. 7 15 11 11 24
Watauga Player Statistics
- Wyatt Keller — 18 pts, 6 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl
- Grant Morrison — 14 pts, 1 reb, 1 stl
- Maddox Greene — 8 pts, 6 reb, 7 ast, 3 stl
- Wyatt Kohout — 8 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast
- Jackson Pryor — 3 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast, 3 stl
- Cole Horine — 3 reb, 1 stl
- Josiah Railey — 2 reb, 1 stl
- Davis Hunt — 1 reb
