BOONE — Watauga’s varsity and junior varsity boys basketball squads defeated their challengers from Avery County on Friday, Dec. 2, . The varsity Pioneers won 76-62 after overcoming a double-digit deficit, 

The Avery County Vikings (2-2) came into Friday on a two-game win streak, while Watauga was still 1-0 following a comeback win against Shelby on Nov. 23.

student section lights out vs Av

During the introduction of lineups, the gym lights were cut off for ambiance, and Watauga's students pulled out their phones to play up the effect.
Morrison layup vs Av

Grant Morrison goes up for a contested layup against the Avery County Vikings on Friday, Dec. 2.
Coach Bryson Payne vs Av

Watauga boys basketball coach Bryson Payne directs his players on court during a game against Avery County on Friday, Dec. 2.
Greene layup vs Av

Maddox Greene makes a fastbreak layup against Avery County on Friday, Dec. 2.
Keller FT vs Av

Wyatt Keller takes a free throw attempt in a game against Avery County on Friday, Dec. 2. Keller made six 3-pointers and ended with 20 points in this game.
Keller 3 shot vs Av

Wyatt Keller (#10) puts up a 3-point shot during a game against Avery County on Friday, Dec. 2. Landon Hughes (#22) contests the shot.
Pryor fouled vs Av

As Jackson Pryor (#23) went for this layup, Vikings player Brooks Berry (#3) was called for a moving blocking foul here, as Pryor was sent sprawling on the floor.

