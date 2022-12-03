BOONE — Watauga’s varsity and junior varsity boys basketball squads defeated their challengers from Avery County on Friday, Dec. 2, . The varsity Pioneers won 76-62 after overcoming a double-digit deficit,
The Avery County Vikings (2-2) came into Friday on a two-game win streak, while Watauga was still 1-0 following a comeback win against Shelby on Nov. 23.
The bleachers inside Lentz-Eggers Gymnasium were packed with hometown fans as well as a large contingent of traveling Vikings fans — in particular, a vibrant student section to rival Watauga’s own.
"The energy was definitely high going into the game," starting senior forward Grant Morrison said. "We've looked forward to it all week. We hadn't played yet this week. So, four days of practice to prepare for Avery, we've really had plenty of time to get ready, and so we and all the students here were excited. You know, we knew all day at school it's going to be a really good game. I mean, they're our neighbors so it's always a rivalry game. So we knew coming into it would be fun, especially for our first game at home."
Initially, the Pioneers’ home opener did not go according to plan. Avery had success in crashing the glass early on, racking up rebounds and often earning multiple shot attempts per possession. For the Vikings, 6’6” center Mason Bailey racked up 10 points in just the first quarter, several of which came from offensive rebounds.
At the end of the first quarter, Avery held a 22-14 lead over the Pioneers, and that soon ballooned to 28-17 midway through the second period. At that point, Pioneers head coach Bryson Payne called a timeout to talk it over with his athletes.
"We talked about how we got to buckle down and do the things that we've been practicing," Payne said. "We really needed to box out better, and we were forcing a lot of tough shots in the first half. And once we started looking for those inside outs we started knocking those things down and that's when the run really really took off. But we had some foul trouble in the first half as well and had some some guys step up (off the bench) and play really big for us in the first half. But I'm really proud of the way the guys finished tonight."
After the timeout, Watauga went on a 13-6 run to close out the first half. The 6’5” Morrison helped spur the run with two 3-pointers. At halftime, the visiting Vikings could only lay claim to a 34-30 lead.
"All credit to Avery, they do a really good job of rebounding and crashing the boards," Payne said. "They crashed the boards really hard. And we just kind of said 'we got to box out better' and it worked, so I need to give credit to these guys that came out and really did it."
The Pioneers came out of the gate hot to start the second half, with sophomore guard Maddox Greene and senior wing Wyatt Keller being key contributors along with Morrison.
Midway through the third, Morrison hit a three-pointer to put the Pioneers up 47-36. Counting from the point in which Watauga had been down by 11 midway through the second, the boys in blue had gone on a 30-8 scoring run.
Keller showed an affinity for a spot out on the wing, from which he drained multiple threes to close out the quarter and put the Pioneers up 52-44. Yet the short break did not slow the senior as he drained two more 3-pointers from the exact same spot to open up the fourth quarter and extend Watauga’s lead.
With a combination of stingy defense and strong rebounding, and aided by clutch free throws from Morrison and Greene, the Pioneers were able to generally maintain possession of the ball and never let the Vikings get back into a rhythm like in the first half. Morrison and Keller ended up as the leading scorers, with 21 and 20 points respectively.
The majority of Keller's 20 points came from the six 3-pointers he knocked down, all but one of which came from the exact same spot on the wing.
"I definitely do better from the wing. I don't know what it is, to be honest with you," Keller said. "I've just always shot better from there than anywhere else."
As for the rest of the game, Keller credits rebounding, defense and the support from the home crowd as to how the team sealed the win.
"We decided to push the ball more," Keller said, "start crashing the boards better, boxing out. They were getting three and sometimes four opportunities in the first half. In the second half we limited that to only one most of the time. Also our crowd definitely showed out tonight for sure, so I'm thankful for that."
Watauga won with a seemingly comfortable scoreline of 76-62, yet there were certainly moments — particularly in the first half — where the victory for the home team appeared in doubt.
Prior to the varsity game, the junior varsity team defeated the Vikings as well, by a tally of 63-32.
The Pioneers boys varsity and junior varsity teams will next take the court in an away game on Monday, Dec. 5 at West Wilkes High School. There Watauga will try to keep their undefeated season going while taking on the Blackhawks. The varsity game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Watauga vs Avery
76 — 62
Player Statistics
Grant Morrison — 21 pts
Wyatt Keller — 20 pts
Maddox Greene — 13 pts
Wyatt Kohout — 10 pts
Jackson Pryor — 6 points
Cole Horine — 4 points
Morgan Henry — 2 points
