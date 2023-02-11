BOONE — On Friday, Feb. 10 Watauga High School honored 14 seniors from four separate athletics squads: girl's basketball, pacers, boy's basketball and cheerleading.
The 14 seniors celebrated were: Caroline Farthing, Laurel Kiker, Brooke Scheffler, Caroline Fox, Ann Mellon, Skylar Moss, Sophie Speckmann, Grant Morrison, Cole Horine, Wyatt Keller, Davis Hunt, Allison Brown, Haley Fernández and Karla Ruiz.
Girl’s Basketball
Name: Caroline Farthing
Team: Girl's basketball
Number: 15
Escorted by: Angie, her mother, and Andy, her father.
Plans after graduation: Caroline plans to play volleyball and continue her education at Appalachian State University.
Name: Laurel Kiker
Team: Girl's basketball
Number: 21
Escorted by: Susan, her mother, Gaines, her father, and Riley, her sister.
Plans after graduation: Laurel plans to go to Appalachian State University and study exercise science in order to pursue a career in chiropractics.
Name: Brooke Scheffler
Team: Girl's basketball
Number: 20
Escorted by: Nicole, her mother, Craig, her father, and Bryce, her brother.
Plans after graduation: Brooke plans to play volleyball and continue her education at Furman University.
Pacers
Name: Caroline Fox
Team: Pacers
Escorted by: Parents Shane and Jennifer Fox and Brother Owen Fox
Plans after graduation: attend a 4-year university majoring in political science.
Name: Ann Mellon
Team: Pacers
Escorted by: Dad (Matthew), Mom (Amber), and Brother (Patrick)
Plans after graduation: Committed to Mars Hill where she is going to major in education and be a member of the dance team.
Name: Skylar Moss
Team: Pacers
Escorted by: Parents Fuschia and Gary Moss
Plans after graduation: attend a 4 year university and pursue Sports medicine.
Name: Sophie Speckmann
Team: Pacers
Escorted by: Parents John and Brenda Speckmann
Plans after graduation: attend University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to study psychology.
The girl's basketball seniors and the pacers seniors were brought before the gathered fans prior to tipoff in the girl's varsity basketball game.
An announcement was made after each group of seniors was presented to the home crowd inside Lentz-Eggers Gymnasium: "Watauga High School and Pioneer athletics would like to congratulate all of our seniors for their hard work and commitment during their time here at Watauga. We also wish each of you much success in your post-high school endeavors."
The boy's basketball seniors and the cheerleading seniors were celebrated at halftime of the girl's varsity basketball game.
Boy's Basketball
Name: Grant Morrison
Number: 3
Team: Boy's basketball
Escorted by: Parents Andrea and Seth Morrison
Plans after graduation: play basketball at Southern Wesleyan University and earn a degree in sports management.
Name: Cole Horine
Number: 5
Team: Boy's basketball
Escorted by: his mother Mary Sheryll Horine, brother Carlton Horine.
Plans after graduation: Play football at ETSU and earn a degree in criminal justice or criminology.
Name: Wyatt Keller
Number: 10
Team: Boy's basketball
Escorted by: parents Theresa and Bart Keller and sister Macie
Plans after graduation: plans to attend junior college and continue his education.
Name: Davis Hunt
Number: 11
Team: Boy's basketball
Escorted by: Parents Julie and Reggie Hunt
Plans after graduation: attend a university and run track and earn a degree in sports management
Cheerleaders
Name: Allison Brown
Team: Cheerleading
Escorted by: Parents Mark and Tracy Brown, and grandfather Mike Badger
Plans after graduation: Attend Appalachian State University and major in Elementary Education.
Name: Haley Fernández
Team: Cheerleading
Escorted by: Mother Cheryl Styles and sister Lillian Styles
Plans after graduation: Attend a four year university to study dentistry.
Name: Karla Ruiz
Team: Cheerleading
Escorted by: Her brother Chris Ruiz and Coach Emily Morris
Plans after graduation: Attend a four year university to major in Nursing.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.