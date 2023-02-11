BOONE — On Friday, Feb. 10 Watauga High School honored 14 seniors from four separate athletics squads: girl's basketball, pacers, boy's basketball and cheerleading.

The 14 seniors celebrated were: Caroline Farthing, Laurel Kiker, Brooke Scheffler, Caroline Fox, Ann Mellon, Skylar Moss, Sophie Speckmann, Grant Morrison, Cole Horine, Wyatt Keller, Davis Hunt, Allison Brown, Haley Fernández and Karla Ruiz.

Caroline Farthing senior night

Caroline Farthing (center): escorted by Angie, her mother, and Andy, her father.
Laurel Kiker senior night

Laurel Kiker (center right) escorted by: Susan, her mother, Gaines, her father, and Riley, her sister.
Brooke Scheffler senior night

Brooke Scheffler (center right) escorted by: Nicole, her mother, Craig, her father, and Bryce, her brother.
Caroline Fox senior night

Caroline Fox (center) escorted by: parents Shane and Jennifer Fox and brother Owen Fox.
Ann Mellon senior night

Ann Mellon (center left) escorted by: father Matthew, mother Amber, and brother Patrick.
Skylar Moss senior night

Skylar Moss (center left) escorted by: parents Gary and Fuschia Moss.
Sophie Speckmann senior night

Sophie Speckmann (center) escorted by: parents Brenda and John Speckmann.
Grant Morrison senior night

Grant Morrison (center) escorted by: parents Seth and Andrea Morrison.
Cole Horine senior night

Cole Horine (left) escorted by: mother Mary Sheryll Horine and brother Carlton Horine.
Wyatt Keller senior night

Wyatt Keller (left) escorted by: parents Theresa and Bart Keller and sister Macie.
Davis Hunt senior night

Davis Hunt (center) escorted by: parents Reggie and Julie Hunt.
Allison Brown senior night

Allison Brown (center left) escorted by: parents Mark and Tracy Brown, and grandfather Mike Badger.
Haley Fernández senior night

Haley Fernández (center) escorted by: mother Cheryl Styles and sister Lillian Styles.
Karla Ruiz senior night

Karla Ruiz (center) escorted by: brother Chris Ruiz and Coach Emily Morris

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.