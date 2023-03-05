CLEMMONS, N.C. — The Watauga Pioneers baseball team are Opening Week HS Classic champions after going 3-0 — including a walk-off victory over the West Forsyth Titans in the finals on Saturday, March 4.
The Pioneers (3-0) defeated the South Iredell Vikings (0-2) by a 6-2 count before run-ruling the Forbush Falcons (0-2) 13-1 on Wednesday to advance to the tournament championship.
Last season, the Pioneers finished 16-9 while West Forsyth went 25-6. The most recent game between the two schools ended with the Titans winning at home, 1-0, on March 25, 2017.
Saturday's contest began quietly, with neither team crossing home plate in the opening inning.
In the bottom of the second, Watauga got on the scoreboard with a 4-run streak that included sophomore Maddox Greene popping a dinger beyond the fence to score two other runners.
Greene also displayed his fielding prowess over the course of the evening, recording seven put outs and turning a double play on one occasion.
With starting pitcher Jameson Hodges (Jr.) on the mound, the Pioneers kept the Titans from reaching home plate until the top of the third when West Forsyth snuck a run in.
The Titans then again narrowed the gap with two more runs at the start of the fourth, closing it to a 4-3 margin. Hodges was pulled from the hill after his four innings of service against 18 batters.
Watauga installed Jacob Dilley (Sr.) on the mound in top of the fifth inning to try to close out the game. Dilley performed well across the fifth and sixth as he only allowed a .125 batting average while striking out two of the nine he faced at the plate.
However, West Forsyth managed to tie the game in the sixth to tie the game at 4-4.
At the start of the seventh, Dilley was exchanged for Tristan Salinas (Sr.), who kept a respectable .250 hit rate across the four batters who stepped forward, while striking out one of the other three.
After keeping the Titans from scoring in the seventh, Watauga hoped to prevent the match from going to extra innings as West Forsyth had the momentum after clawing back from being down 4-0 early.
Early in the rotation, one Pioneer got on base while two others were sent back to the dugout before senior Cooper Riddle came up to baat. Riddle was the fourth at-bat — and with two outs — the senior blasted a 2-run homer to win the game. He was mobbed at home plate as Watauga celebrated their 6-4 walk off success.
With three straight wins to kick off the season, the Pioneers will look to keep it going on Monday as the squad travels to face the Mt. Airy Granite Bears. Start time set for that one is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Teams — 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Watauga 0 4 0 0 0 0 2 6 7 3
W. Forsyth 0 0 1 2 0 1 0 4 8 1
Batting Stats (Watauga only)
- Maddox Greene — 1 R, 1 H, 3 RBI, 1 HR
- Cooper Riddle — 1 R, 1 H, 2 RBI, 1 HR
- Jake Henderson — 1 R, 2 H
- Johnny Ray — 1 R, 1 H
- Cooper Critcher — 1 R, 1 SB
- Jameson Hodges — 1 H
- Jacob Dilley — 1 H, 1 SB
- Tristan Salinas — 1 R
Pitching Stats (Watauga only)
Athlete Name — BF #P H R K OBA
- Jameson Hodges (Jr) 18 43 6 3 1 0.333
- Jacob Dilley (Sr) 9 38 1 1 2 0.125
- Tristan Salinas (Sr) 4 15 1 0 1 0.25
2023 Watauga Pioneers Baseball Roster
Returners
- No. 2 Cooper Critcher (Jr.)
- No. 3 Jameson Hodges (Jr.)
- No. 4 Maddox Greene (So.)
- No. 7 Jacob Dilley (Sr.)
- No. 10 Tristan Salinas Sr.)
- No. 11 Jake Henderson (Jr.)
- No. 15 Hank Matthews (So.)
- No. 17 JT Cook (So.)
- No.19 Whit Shellman (Sr.)
- No. 22 Cooper Riddle (Sr.)
- No. 24 Johnny Ray (So.)
Newcomers
- No. 13 David Pastusic (Fr.)
2023 Watauga Pioneers JV Baseball Roster
- No. 1 Luke Edmisten (So.)
- No. 2 Dillon Zaragoza (So.)
- No. 3 Evan Burroughs (Fr.)
- No. 4 Everett Gryder (Fr.)
- No. 6 Eli Hartley (So.)
- No. 7 Eli Bishop (Fr.)
- No. 8 Luke Rothrock (Fr.)
- No. 9 Johnny Brown (So.)
- No. 10 Walker Ransdell (Fr.)
- No. 11 Jake Blanton (Fr.)
- No. 12 Cade Keller (Fr.)
- No. 13 Ryker Otto (So.)
- No. 15 Garrett McInturff (Fr.)
- No. 21 Kwame Carter (Fr.)
- No. 22 Brett Vannoy (Fr.)
- No. 32 Carson Smith (So.).
2023 Watauga Baseball Schedule (subject to change)
Tues 2/28 South Iredell Away 4/6:30 p.m.
Wed 3/1 Forbush Away 4:30/7 p.m.
Mon 3/6 Mt. Airy (Var Only) Away 7 p.m.
Tues 3/7 West Wilkes Away 4/6:30 p.m.
Fri 3/10 vs TBD @ West Wilkes (Var Only) Away TBD
Mon 3/13 Mitchell Home 4/6:30 p.m.
Thur 3/16 Murphy (Var. Double Header) Home @ ASU 4/6 p.m.
Tues 3/21 South Caldwell Away 4/6:30 p.m.
Fri 3/24 Alexander Central Away 4/6:30 p.m.
Tues 3/28 Hibriten Home 4/6:30 p.m.
Wed 3/29 Davie Home 4/6:30 p.m.
Fri 3/31 Freedom Home 4/6:30 p.m.
Mon 4/3 North Buncombe Away 4/6:30 p.m.
Tues 4/4 Ashe Away 4/6:30 p.m.
Thur 4/6 South Caldwell Home 4/6:30 p.m.
Tues 4/18 Alexander Central Home 4/6:30 p.m.
Fri 4/21 Hibriten Away 4/6:30 p.m.
Mon 4/24 West Wilkes Home 4/6:30 p.m.
Tues 4/25 Freedom Away 4/6:30 p.m.
Fri 4/28 Ashe Home 4/6:30 p.m.
Mon - Fri 5/1 - 5/5 Conf. Tourney @ MS Deal Away TBD
Tues 5/9 Rd 1 BB Playoffs TBD TBD
