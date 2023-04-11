BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers baseball team collected two wins out of three opportunities last week, taking down conference rivals Ashe and South Caldwell after a narrow loss against North Buncombe.
On Monday, April 3, the Pioneers (13-4, 5-1 Northwest Conference) headed to Weaverville, North Carolina to take on North Buncombe (5-10), falling to the Black Hawks 6-4.
For Watauga, Whit Shellman (Sr.), Maddox Greene (So.) and David Pastusic (Fr.) shared pitching duties. The trio accumulated five strikeouts across 28 batters faced, while allowing a total on-base percentage of .357.
Although scoreless through three innings, the Pioneers rallied late to get back a few runs. Tristan Salinas (Sr.) and Johnny Ray (So.) each scored two runs, while Jake Henderson (Jr.) and JT Cook (So.) batted in one RBI each, but Watauga’s effort fell just short in the 6-4 loss.
The road trip continued Tuesday for the Pioneers as the team headed to Ashe County to play the Huskies (8-6, 1-6 NWC). There, Watauga run-ruled Ashe 17-2 in five innings, including a 12-run bonanza in the top of the third.
Cook pitched four innings before Jacob Dilley (Sr.) came on in relief for the fifth. The duo notched five strikeouts while seeing 24 total batters. They allowed an OBP of .292.
Jameson Hodges (Jr.) led the Pioneers with three runs, while Cook and Dilley tied for a team-best three hits each. Salinas topped the RBI column with three batters sent home. Cooper Riddle (Sr.) dinged a home run past the fences, while Cooper Critcher (Jr.) hit a double to get on the bags and send a runner in.
In total, Watauga’s runs against Ashe were tallied by Hodges (3), Cook (2), Dilley (2), Greene (2), Ray (2), Pastusic (2), Salinas (1), Riddle (1), Henderson (1) and Hank Matthews (1).
Watauga came back to Boone to close out the three-day stretch on Wednesday, hosting the South Caldwell Spartans (11-5, 3-3 NWC).
Starting off hot, the Pioneers blasted in six runs in the bottom of the first, then added one more in the second to take a 7-1 lead. Junior left-fielder Cooper Critcher delivered four of those early runs in the first inning.
With the bases loaded, Critcher cracked a home run deep into center-left field, well over the fence for a base-clearing grand slam. The dinger sent Dilley, Ray and Hodges safely to the platter, giving Critcher four RBIs and a home run from a single hit.
Critcher explained what he saw from South Caldwell’s pitcher leading up to the grand slam.
“He walked the guy in front of me on four straight balls,” Critcher explained, “so I was really just looking for any fastball that was right in my zone where I want to hit. So he threw me a first pitch ball, and then just threw me one right down the middle, and I capitalized on the opportunity he gave me.”
“You can see him out there on the mound,” Critcher said, “even through his first couple batters, he was missing high and then was missing low. It must have been getting in his head, and then I’m sure my home run didn’t help that at all.”
After Critcher’s grand slam, the contest cooled off from there, partially due to Ray finding his rhythm from atop the mound. Ray threw 106 pitches across six innings while seeing 24 batters five strikeouts and two pick-offs.
With Ray finding his groove on the hill, three-and-a-half scoreless innings passed before the next run by Watauga in the bottom of the sixth.
That final run by Watauga was protested by South Caldwell as Greene took a lead off third but raced to tag-back after a fly ball was caught in the outfield. Greene then turned around and headed home, reaching the plate ahead of the tagout.
However, the outfield umpire made an out call, despite the plate umpire being closer. Despite protests from the Spartan dugout, the umpires declared Greene safe at home, stretching the Pioneer advantage to 8-1.
The Spartans dug in and fought to claw back in the seventh, nabbing two more runs before falling to Watauga in the 8-3 result.
Next on the schedule for the Pioneers are the conference-leading Alexander Central Cougars (13-4, 6-0 NWC) — currently the No. 32 ranked team in the state as of publication. That contest will be a home game for the Pioneers on April 18, with a start time of 6:30 p.m.
Teams — 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Watauga 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 4 4 5
North Buncombe 1 0 3 0 2 0 — 6 8 2
Teams — 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Watauga 0 4 12 1 0 — — 17 14 3
Ashe County 0 1 0 0 1 — — 2 5 4
Teams — 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
South Caldwell 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 3 4 4
Watauga 6 1 0 0 0 1 — 8 8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.