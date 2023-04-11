Salinas at bat

Tristan Salinas at-bat during a game against the South Caldwell Spartans on Wednesday, April 5.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers baseball team collected two wins out of three opportunities last week, taking down conference rivals Ashe and South Caldwell after a narrow loss against North Buncombe.

Dilley hit by pitch

Jacob Dilley is hit by a pitch in the sixth inning during a game versus South Caldwell on April 5.

On Monday, April 3, the Pioneers (13-4, 5-1 Northwest Conference) headed to Weaverville, North Carolina to take on North Buncombe (5-10), falling to the Black Hawks 6-4.

Riddle swing vs SC

Cooper Riddle hit a home run against Ashe, then followed that up with a tally of three RBIs at home versus South Caldwell. Here, Riddle swings at a pitch during Wednesday's game vs. South Caldwell.
Critcher at bat

Johnny Ray stands at-bat, ready to swing, during Wednesday's contest against the South Caldwell Spartans.
Cooper Critcher grand slam swing.jpeg

In this screenshot from a video of the event, Cooper Critcher swings at an oncoming ball, which will result in his game-altering grand slam against the South Caldwell Spartans on April 5.
varsity bb pose after beating SC

The 2023 Watauga Pioneers varsity baseball team poses after defeating the South Caldwell Spartans by a count of 8-3 on April 5.
Salinas and Greene photo-op

Tristan Salinas (left) and Maddox Greene (seated) take a moment to pose for a photo-op during a break in the action in Wednesday's game against South Caldwell.

