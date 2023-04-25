Maddox Greene leaping catch

Watauga shortstop Maddox Greene leaps to make a catch as Hibriten’s Palmer Tucker (#1) safely slides into second base.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

BOONE — After being dealt an in-conference series loss, the Watauga Pioneers baseball team bounced back to win two more games, climbing to 15 wins on the season.

Watauga (15-5, 6-2 Northwest Conference) put together two wins by run-rule to barrel into the final week of the regular season.

Johnny Ray pitch 2

Johnny Ray pitched a complete game against the Hibriten Panthers on Friday, April 21 — despite being struck with food poisoning just days before.
Cooper Riddle grounder

Watauga third baseman Cooper Riddle fields a grounder during Friday’s contest against the Hibriten Panthers.
Jake Henderson throw

Watauga’s Jake Henderson cocks his arm back to make a throw to the infeld from deep left during a game against Hibriten on Friday, April 21.
Johnny Ray pitch

Johnny Ray flings a pitch during a game against the Hibriten Panthers on Friday, April 21.
Cooper Critcher throw

Watauga second baseball Cooper Critcher sends the ball to the mound late in Friday’s game against the Hibriten Panthers.

