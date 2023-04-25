BOONE — After being dealt an in-conference series loss, the Watauga Pioneers baseball team bounced back to win two more games, climbing to 15 wins on the season.
Watauga (15-5, 6-2 Northwest Conference) put together two wins by run-rule to barrel into the final week of the regular season.
Last week, on Tuesday, the Pioneers were lost 9-1 to Alexander Central (16-6, 7-1 NWC), as the Cougars completed the season series sweep. Watauga’s only defeats in divisional play this year have come at the hands of Alexander Central.
Freshman Evan Burroughs scored the only run for the Pioneers after JT Cook (So.) sent him home on a single.
Watauga followed that game up with an 11-1 away victory Friday against the Hibriten (5-14, 3-5 NWC), to complete the two-game sweep over the Panthers.
Cook’s bat again provided offensive output in this one, as the sophomore blasted a ball beyond the fence in the second inning. With teammates Jameson Hodges and Jake Henderson on the bags and two outs on the board, Cook cracked a home run to give the Pioneers a 3-1 lead.
Watauga never surrendered another run to Hibriten afterward, partially due to the pitching of Johnny Ray (So.), who pitched a complete game. Ray faced 23 batters, threw 92 pitches and struck out three at the plate. The left-hander also ended the first inning with back-to-back pickoffs.
Ray’s complete game was all the more impressive for the fact that the sophomore was just recently recovered from a bout of food poisoning a couple days beforehand.
The 11 Pioneer runs against Hibriten were tallied by Hodges (2), Henderson (2), Cook (2), Ray (2), Jacob Dilley, Cooper Critcher and Cooper Riddle. In addition to Cook’s homer, he and Ray both notched doubles.
“It got me down for a couple of days,” Ray said. “Coming out to practice yesterday, I felt better and then today I wanted to play because I didn’t feel too bad. I may not have had the best few innings, but I just battled and I felt like it was a good game overall, especially coming back after not playing for a little bit.”
Returning home on Monday, April 24, Watauga bested the West Wilkes Blackhawks (14-7, 9-3 FHC) by run-ruling the visitors in six innings, 15-5.
The Pioneers had some prolific batting stats, collecting 12 hits and 13 RBIs. Several of those runs were sent in by doubles hit by Dilley (2), Tristan Salinas and Maddox Greene — with Greene’s double alone sending three home.
Hodges and Greene split pitching duties, with the former seeing 19 batters across four innings while the latter faced 14 batters in two. Together the duo managed seven strikeouts, as Hodges threw 75 pitches and Greene chucked 50.
Leading the way defensively against the Blackhawks, Critcher made nine putouts while Salinas tallied five.
With the wins, Watauga still have an outside chance to win a share of the conference title — if Alexander Central slip up and drop another game in the standings.
“We’ve got some good teams in our conference,” Ray said. “South Caldwell and Alexander Central — they’ve been a battle every time we play them. If we’re on our game, we usually compete very well with them. Alexander Central, it’s always a battle against them. It didn’t go our way last time we played them, but we’re going to go back out there and bring it as best we can next week.”
Up next the Pioneers face the Freedom Patriots (4-15, 1-7 NWC) away in Morganton, North Carolina, on Tuesday, then wrap up their regular season with a senior night home game versus the Ashe County Huskies (10-4, 5-3 NWC) on Wednesday, April 26, at 6 p.m.
Team — 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Alexander 0 0 0 3 4 2 0 9 8 0
Watauga 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 3
Team — 1 2 3 4 5 6 R H E
Watauga 0 3 6 1 0 1 11 10 1
Hibriten 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 2
Team — 1 2 3 4 5 6 R H E
West Wilkes 0 2 0 0 2 1 5 11 3
Watauga 1 0 1 4 7 2 15 12 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.