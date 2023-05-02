BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers baseball team battered the Ashe County Huskies to the tune of a 14-0 shutout on Wednesday, April 26.
Additionally, it was Watauga's senior night, with four players trotting out on the diamond for their last regular season home game — Jacob Dilley, Tristan Salinas, Whit Shellman and Cooper Riddle.
In the game, the Pioneers (17-5, 8-2 Northwest Conference) shut out the Huskies (12-9, 4-7 NWC) over four-and-a-half innings to close out conference-play in emphatic fashion.
Watauga's runs were scored by: Jameson Hodges (3), Jacob Dilley (2), Tristan Salinas (2), Cooper Riddle (2), Cooper Critcher, JT Cook, Johnny Ray, Hank Matthews and Maddox Greene.
Shellman and Ray split pitching duties, as each player threw just north of 40 pitches. Ray faced 10 batters and threw struck out three, while Shellman saw eight at the plate and struck out one.
Riddle plans to attend a four-year university, and hopes to play baseball at the next level as well. Riddle was appreciative of Watauga's efforts to send the seniors off.
"They are really good at showing us the love," Riddle said. "Our parents sacrifice so much for you to grow up and be involved in the game so it's just a great moment with your teammates that you grow up playing with and getting to celebrate a moment like this with your family."
Salinas has committed to attend South Carolina and play for the Gamecocks after he graduates, but is still cherishing this season.
"This season has been special. Really fun for us," Salinas said. "We started out hot, then had a little bit of a rough patch, but this team of guys has always had each other's backs been able to be there for each other. We've just got a really good group of guys and I couldn't be happier for anything else for my senior season."
Dilley is likewise going on to play in college for UNCG, and similarly is soaking in his time at Watauga.
"I don't want to look too far ahead in the future and miss out on what's happening right now," Dilley explained. "I want to enjoy these moments and enjoy my high school season and hanging out with and enjoying all the kids I've grown up with and everything like that before I move on."
Shellman plans to go on to study business management in college, but is also eager to see how far this year's Pioneer team can go.
"What I've seen us be able to do throughout the season, I know we can win the conference tournament and go far in the state playoffs," Shellman said. "So it's just 'can we play to our full potential?' and I think we can and making it really fun too."
