BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers baseball team battered the Ashe County Huskies to the tune of a 14-0 shutout on Wednesday, April 26.

The Shellman family, from left-to-right: Jeff, Whit and Lisa Shellman.

Additionally, it was Watauga's senior night, with four players trotting out on the diamond for their last regular season home game — Jacob Dilley, Tristan Salinas, Whit Shellman and Cooper Riddle.

The Riddle family, from left-to-right: Cooper, Rebecca, MK and Randy Riddle.

