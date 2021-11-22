BOONE — Watauga football head coach Ryan Habich was named "Coach of the Year," while Pioneer linebacker Orlando Leon received "Player of the Year," and defensive lineman and offensive tackle Grant Lawrence secured "Defensive Player of the Year" honors from the 3A/4A Northwestern Conference.
Meanwhile, Watauga won the conference championship and swept top honors in men's cross country with Ethan Campbell winning "Runner of the Year" and head coach Randy McDonough being named "Coach of the Year."
McDonough also won "Coach of the Year" honors in leading the Watauga women's team to the conference championship, with nine Pioneer harriers winning all-conference nods.
Watauga men's soccer shared co-champion honors with Hibriten in the 2021 season, with Pioneer head coach Josh Honeycutt earning "Coach of the Year" honors and Matt Taubman recognized as "Co-Player of the Year," sharing the honor with Hibriten's David Franquiz. Nine Pioneers were all-conference selections.
The 2021 Northwestern volleyball champions that advance to the North Carolina state 4A semifinal round, Watauga dominated the all-conference list with seven gaining all-conference selections and two honorable mentions. And Watauga swept the top honors with Caroline Farthing named "Player of the Year," Brooke Scheffler as "Offensive Player of the Year," Brelyn Sturgill as "Defensive Player of the Year." and head coach Kim Pryor recognized as "Coach of the Year."
Five Watauga women's tennis players received all-conference nods, including "Player of the Year" Jillian Russert. Two more of the young Pioneers received "Honorable Mention" recognition.
In women's golf, three Pioneer linksters earned all-conference recognition.
FOOTBALL
- Orlando Leon
- Isaiah Shirley
- Grant Lawrence
- Cole Horine
- Carlton Horine
- Logan Johnson
- Eli Greene
- Trey Thompson
- Maddox Greene
- Jonathan Lutabingwa
- Levi Temple
- Carter Everett
- Jackson Lang
- HONORABLE MENTION
- Will Curtis
- Jackson Roper
VOLLEYBALL
- Caroline Farthing
- Brooke Scheffler
- Brelyn Sturgill
- Megan Patton
- Kenzie Baldwin
- Bethany Pryor
- Sadie Sharpe
- HONORABLE MENTION
- Faith Watson
- Amber Chiarolanzio
MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY
- Ethan Campbell
- Ethan Cannon
- Collin Anderson
- Will Bradbury
- Wesley Coatney
- Roman Sibaja
WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY
- Gwendolyn Anderson
- Rachel Cathey
- Brianna Anderson
- Moriah Bollman
- Maddie Bollman
- Sophie Beach
- Andriana Rink
- Janie Soucek
- Ella Triplett
WOMEN'S TENNIS
- Jillian Russert
- Sienna Davidson
- Amira Younce
- Madison Ogden
- Ellary Maiden
- HONORABLE MENTION
- Katie Jamison
- Leinse Muse
MEN'S SOCCER
- Mark Taubman
- Gresham Collins
- Zade Tincher
- Noah Lang
- Kai Suyao
- Klaus Best
- Luke Hunter
- Ben White
- Steele Neely
- HONORABLE MENTION
- Noah Jamison
- Micha Duvall
WOMEN'S GOLF
- Bethany Critcher
- Emma Barr
- Lucy Hodges
