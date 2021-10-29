Caroline Farthing

Caroline Farthing of Watauga gets a kill shot past a Western Guilford defender during the Pioneers' 3-0 sweep over the Hornets on Oct. 28 in Round 3 of the state playoffs.

 Photo by David Rogers
Brooke Scheffler

Brooke Scheffler (20) slams the ball past a Western Guilford defender during Watauga's Round 3 win (3-0), Oct. 28, in the North Carolina state 4A volleyball playoffs.

BOONE — Whether in football, basketball, soccer or volleyball, good defense pays dividends. On a night when exceptional digging and blocking were the order of the day, Watauga's state playoffs volleyball contenders won the day in Round 3 over Western Guilford, 3-0 (25-9, 25-12, 25-14).

Bethany Pryor

Bethany Pryor (6) manages one of several key Pioneer blocks during Watauga's 3-0 sweep of Western Guilford on Oct. 28 in the North Carolina 4A state volleyball tournament, Round 3.

"It is a beautiful thing when good defense comes together with good offense," said Watauga head coach Kim Pryor after the match. "Here toward the end of the regular season and into the playoffs, our girls have been putting it all together."

Appropriately, this match started with an opening kill shot by junior outside hitter Caroline Farthing and ended with another convincing kill shot by the other junior ace, Brooke Scheffler.

Arguably, though, what won the day for the Pioneers were some near miraculous digs in the back row by several players, including Farthing, Scheffler, Kenzie Baldwin, Brelyn Sturgill, Megan Patton and Sadie Sharpe to counter the Western Guilford Hornets' power hitters. Not only did the digs themselves keep the ball in play, but in most cases were artfully passed to a well-positioned setter to extend a counterattack.

When the Pioneers weren't digging, defensively, they were often blocking and sending the ball right back over the net to the Hornets.

With the win, No. 3 seeded Watauga advances to a Round 4 matchup with regional rival and No. 2 seed T C Roberson. The Rams defeated Watauga in Lentz Eggers Gym midway through the regular season, then the Pioneers returned the favor on Roberson's home court in Asheville at the end of the regular season. Roberson advanced with a 25-16, 25-15, 25-22 sweep of Weddington in its Oct. 28 Round 3 match.

Round 4 is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m., at Roberson High School in Asheville.

SELECTED WATAUGA INDIVIDUAL STATS

  • Kenzie Baldwin: 11 digs, 3 aces
  • Brelyn Sturgill: 20 assists, 4 blocks, 5 digs
  • Megan Patton: 10 assists, 12 digs
  • Brooke Scheffler: 17 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs
  • Sadie Sharpe: 7 digs
  • Caroline Farthing: 10 kills

