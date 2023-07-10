2023 THL 12u softball

The 2023 Watauga 12U Tar Heel League All-Star softball team members hold up their second place trophies. Front row, left-to-right: Brooke Turlington, Savana Costner, Sierra Costner, Ellie Sebastian and Aliyah Norris. Middle row, left-to-right: Lucy Krause, Grace Trivette, Eliana Bruorton and Kayden Clark. Back row, left-to-right: coaches Matt Krause, Kendall Clark, Drew Costner and Daniel Trivette.

 Photo submitted by Aden Earp

JEFFERSON — Comprised of a crew that helped launch the very county program they are in, the Watauga Tar Heel Leagues 12U All-Star softball team finished in second place in their district on June 28.

“It’s been a pleasure coaching these girls here in Watauga County,” 12U coach Drew Costner said, “and watching them go through their progression through the years, playing the sport they love, has been amazing.”

Savana Costner pitch

Watauga 12U pitcher Savana Costner winds up to fire a pitch during the 2023 Tar Heel League District 2 softball tournament.
  

