2023 THL 10u Watauga All-Stars softball

The 2023 Watauga 10U Tar Heel League All-Stars softball team pose for a picture. Front row, left-to-right: Allie Ward, Gabby Lawrence, Savannah Greene, Ruby Shook, Cadence Shook and Lindi Sherwood. Back row, left-to-right: Maggie Soto, Mirable Dixon, Meggie Krause, Maylea Hayes, Josie Stines and Kate Moretz.

 Photo submitted by Aden Earp

JEFFERSON — The Watauga 10U Tar Heel Leagues All-Star softball team squared off against stiff competition up in Ashe County in late June.

The Tar Heel League District 2 softball tournament was hosted by Ashe County Parks and Recreation and teams played across several days.

  

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.