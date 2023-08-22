ASHE COUNTY — Four riders all crossed the finish line within one second of each other in the 100-mile portion of Saturday’s Blue Ridge Brutal race in Ashe County, but it was Noah Niwinski, 38, of Vilas, that edged out Michael Roseberry, 37, of Huntersville, by two tenths of a second.

All four riders finished the race in four hours, 22 minutes. Niwinski’s finishing time was 4:22:06.3 was just ahead of Roseberry’s time of 4:22:06.5. Keith Gerarden, 44, of Chapel Hill, was third in 4:22:07.2 and Michael Bissette, 32, of Winston-Salem, was fourth in 4:22:07.3

  

