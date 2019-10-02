BOONE — The Watauga girls’ tennis team captured the Northwestern Conference championship with an 8-1 victory over South Caldwell in a match held at Watauga’s courts Oct. 2.
The Pioneers improved to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the NWC. They finished a game in front of second-place Alexander Central, which is 10-4 overall and 5-1 in the NWC.
“I didn’t really know what to expect,” first-year Watauga coach Jennifer Pillow said. “I had never coached before. I knew I had a good team, but I didn’t want to make any kind of expectations. I wanted to stay humble and let the season play out.”
Watauga continued to get strong tennis from senior Jadyn Kadyk, who cruised past South Caldwell’s Molly Hagerty 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Watauga’s Jillian Russert won her match at No. 5 singles 6-2, 6-2 and Magali Turner took a 6-1, 6-2 win over Gwyneth Frye 6-1, 6-2 at No. 6 singles. Amira Youncee added a 6-1, 6-3 victory at No. 3 singles.
Watauga’s No. 2 singles player Alaina Muse was beaten in three sets by Taylor Austin, who posted a 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 win. Watauga’s Madison Ogden won her match at No. 4 singles 3-6, 6-4, 1-0.
“I wanted to instill confidence in the girls,” Pillow said. “Even when they had the we’ll fake-it-until-we-make it mentality to try to get them to learn that confidence will take you, especially in tennis, to that ultimate goal of winning your match.”
Younce teamed with Kadyk to claim an 8-0 win at No. 1 doubles. Russert and Turner won their No. 2 doubles match 8-4, while Carolina Davidson and Ogden beat Graci Neff and Nathaly Lopez 8-1 in No. 3 doubles.
Watauga 7, South Caldwell 2
Singles
Jadyn Kadyk (W) d. Molly Hagerty, 6-0, 6-0
Taylor Austin (SC) d. Alaina Muse, 6-3, 4-6, 1-0
Amira Younce (W) won 6-1, 6-3
Madison Ogden (W) won 3-6, 6-4, 1-0
Jillian Russert (W) d. won 6-2, 6-2
Magali Turner (W) d. Gwyneth Frye 6-1, 6-2
Doubles
Younce/Kadyk (W) d. Hagerty/Austin, 8-0
Russert/Turner (W) won 8-4
Carolina Davidson/Ogden (W) won 8-1
